‘Thief’ strips naked, climbs communication mast to escape arrest

Police of Kenya’s Majengo slums in Embu town spent not less than 9 good hours to arrest a man who had climbed a 60-metre tall communication mast and stripped himself naked in order to escape arrest.

Reports say Anthony Murimi had visited the communication installation site late night with another friend ostensibly to steal.

While his accomplice had been arrested by police following alarm raised by the private security guard managing the facility, Anthony chose to climb up to the peak of the mast and refused to come down.

The security guard, Muchiri Kirengo is quoted as saying Anthony “had climbed up to about 30 meters when we spotted him. We called the police who arrived immediately but that only made him climb higher.”

Members of Brotherhood Christ Church in the area who also witnessed the incident express shock. Pastor of the church, Benjamin Miriti said: “It was at around 3 am while we were worshiping and we heard an alarm. We rushed outside and we were shocked to see a man at the peak of the mast naked and he seemed to be talking on phone.”

Anthony Murimi was eventually arrested on Sunday afternoon.

Embu county Administration Police Commandant, Daudi Muhamed who confirmed the incident said: “He started removing his clothes one after the other after climbing up to the peak of the tower. He left his friend at the gate and we have him in custody.”

Just as in Ghana, Kenya also has issues with unstable communication services which authorities have attributed to theft.