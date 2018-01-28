This is how Edumanu sex tape got leaked

news

The viral video of the headmaster of the Breman Edumanu District Assembly Basic School in the Asikuma Odoben Brakwa district in the Central Region, Robert Sepey, having intimate relations with an SHS student was leaked by 'jealous' friends of the girl's brother.

In the 4minutes 16 seconds video, it was obvious both the headmaster and the girl were aware the video was being recorded and as such both gave their best show.

The video was recorded about a year ago with the phone of the headmaster and later transferred unto the phone memory card of Priscilla.

She however, forgot to delete it when she gave her phone to her brother to transfer some songs and he stumbled upon it.

Some of her brother's friends, who had had their love proposals rejected by Priscilla before, copied the video, shared with their friends and finally, it went viral.

According to her brother's friends, they decided to publicise the video, apparently as 'punishment' for rejecting them.