Home > Filla >

This single mum is letting her baby come first!


New Year Resolutions This single mum is done choosing 'man' over her daughter

Adetoro has taken to social media to make her decision very clear, damning the consequences.

  • Published:
Adetoro Adeyemi, with her daughter, Gabby play

Adetoro Adeyemi, with her daughter, Gabby

(lib)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

We have so indulged in shaming people for almost everything, baby shaming has even become a trend but this single mum is shaking it off.

After being told that she had to keep her baby a secret in hopes of finding a man that would stay, Instagram user and single mum, Adetoro Adeyemi, was forced to delete her beautiful daughter, Gabriella, from social media.

Not in 2018!

ALSO READ: Adunni Ade gets it right about single parents bashing in Nigeria

She has quickly realised that her bundle of joy is an indelible part of her and she will no longer be hiding her precious pearl.

On that note, Adetoro has taken to social media to make her decision very clear, damning the consequences.

Read her post below:

''I don't know what came over me a few weeks ago.I spent d last part of 2017 trying to find man that we can sha be playing love together, doing all these sweet romantic tins you know. So I was told d reason am probably still single is because my baby's pic is all over my page hence some men might tink am married and that some guys don't fancy everyone knowing their babe once had a baby so it has to be coded.

"When I heard it, it made me so weak as to why i cant just be a young mum proud of her cutey. I didnt think 2ce I took down all our pics. i don't know if I did it bcuz of what I was told or if am hoping d cleanse will bring me d new start I crave badly.

"Days later I started getting messages Toro is this still ur page, we're u hacked, is it now a business page alone but 1 tin I now know is it's not even abt man. d goal is to work on myself first, get better so man will become a added advantage later.

"2018 happy you are finally here with so much hope and positive vibes to align with my faith that you will be the change in tune I need in my life.

"Behind all d plenty cute happy snaps, there was dis pain in my heart, this anger ,this hurt, I made too many mistakes out of anger. av learnt forgiveness is key and to cut off whatever. It gives me so much peace to say thank u 2017, av learn I think I av healed and learnt and ready for a fresh new start.so here is d answer to what we look like to my new followers. She made my 2017. she turned one this year, am already looking forward to 2,10,18.

'You bring me so much joy Gabriella, I remember wen I was thinking of what to name u and I saw gabby (devoted to God) I didn't tink twice. I derive so much strength from u. And I will love if any man eyeing me on here just accepts us together ni edakun. Doesn't mean I won't be lit trust me pls cuz forget it I am Toro with the good vibes and I remain a loyal G.

ALSO READ: Adunni Ade speaks about having kids, not being married

"So man if u are seeing this am sorry I couldn't resist not putting up my baby she is too adorable. what is not there to love about this pearl of mine, she cute. So here is cheers to our 2018.we go blow. I will make you proud and I am proud of u and that's why u will never be hidden by me because u are a Star. Happy new year ??? #istillremaingabbysmum''.

Adetoro is definitely starting 2018 strong! More grease!

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Recommended Articles

Awesome God: New mum welcomes triplet after losing first baby Awesome God New mum welcomes triplet after losing first baby
Forced Eviction: Landlord pours buckets of human waste in houses to evict defiant tenants Forced Eviction Landlord pours buckets of human waste in houses to evict defiant tenants
Rest-in-Peace: Ibadan man commits suicide by jumping into river on New Year day Rest-in-Peace Ibadan man commits suicide by jumping into river on New Year day
Useless Children: 2 brothers tie up their father like a ram for correcting their bad behaviour Useless Children 2 brothers tie up their father like a ram for correcting their bad behaviour
Shocking: Prostitute returns to work 30 minutes after giving birth Shocking Prostitute returns to work 30 minutes after giving birth
Badoo Hotel: Government seals property belonging to wealthy man who reportedly sponsors cult [Photos] Badoo Hotel Government seals property belonging to wealthy man who reportedly sponsors cult [Photos]

Recommended Videos

Owusu Bempah: Prophet reveals another popular journalist will die in 2018 Owusu Bempah Prophet reveals another popular journalist will die in 2018
??? Gaming addiction classified as disorder by WHO ??? Gaming addiction classified as disorder by WHO
Afia Schwarzenegger: Actress exposes lesbian who slid into her inbox to demand for sex Afia Schwarzenegger Actress exposes lesbian who slid into her inbox to demand for sex



Top Articles

1 Spot on! Have more sex, chew gum - Scientist prescribes 'medicine' for a...bullet
2 Scandal School principal caught watching porn and pleasuring himself...bullet
3 Motherly Love This mother has tattooed her son’s face on her backbullet
4 Badoo Herbalist who prepares 'juju' for killer cult group captured...bullet
5 'Arson' Congolese President’s house set ablazebullet
6 Badoo 1 person in a family of 3 dies in an attack reportedly...bullet
7 Bravery Shop robber flees armless after customer hit his...bullet
8 In Egypt Woman jailed for 'buying painkillers for her partner'bullet
9 Frustration Woman steals baby to appease man after she...bullet
10 Shocking Prostitute returns to work 30 minutes after...bullet

Related Articles

Superfaith? Parents Believe Baby Born Without Eyes Will See
Scum 70-yr-old ex-soldier rapes little girl who is now pregnant
Parent From Hell Stepmother Dehumanises Daughter For Soiling Herself
Pulse Nigeria Poll Readers Say They Will Never Reject A Mother Who Is Branded A Witch
Morning Teaser Is there anything wrong with marrying someone who is 20 years older?
Human Trafficking Nigerian couple in the dock for enslaving a man for 24 years in the UK
Juju or coincidence? Lightning kills 50-yr-old fruit vendor
Morning Teaser Is it a must for a woman to get married?
Another social media drama Mum gets a warning letter to stop putting her baby's pictures on Facebook
Shocking Advances Gay Man Had A Surrogate Baby With His Mother

Top Videos

1 Afia Schwarzenegger Actress exposes lesbian who slid into her inbox to...bullet
2 Beef Yvonne Nelson lit up twitter with claims of Berla Mundi dating a...bullet
3 Outrageous Man can't get a job because of his 19-inch-long penisbullet
4 Owusu Bempah Prophet reveals another popular journalist will die...bullet
5 Video Rev. Father resurrects a 3-week-old dead manbullet
6 ??? Man caught after using his boss for money ritualsbullet
7 Scary Traditions Weird African traditions that would scare youbullet
8 Technology Top 10 smartphones in Ghanabullet
9 Video I have taste for people like musician EL- Ghanaian...bullet
10 Video Female workers forced to slap each other as a...bullet

Filla

Mistake Suicide bomber blows up his own father in a mosque attack
Embarrassment Groom failed to show up at his own wedding because he couldn't pay for the venue
Yomi Sars is a SARS operative who can sing.
Yomi Sars Policeman turned singer is now an ASP
Guilty Conscience Thief returns stolen package on New Year’s Eve