Ashley Maxwell-Lam said he chose to wear the high-heels because of how gorgeous and respectable women look in them. He now has six pairs of high-heels he wears to work and meetings with clients.
Imagine a Ghanaian or African man wearing women’s high heel-heels to any public place or an official meeting. The reaction that will likely meet him will make him regret having worn the shoes.
However, Ashley Maxwell-Lam decided to adopt the wearing of high-heels because he said it makes him feel empowered and confident, according to odditycentral.com.
He said he chose to wear the high-heels because of how gorgeous and respectable women look in them. He now has six pairs of high-heels he wears to work and meetings with clients.
READ MORE: "No toying with sex dolls" Vendors and users of sex dolls to be arrested
News.com.au quoted him as saying: “When I decided to wear them at work, I told my (manager) and she said, ‘Let me just confirm that’s OK. It was her making sure I wouldn’t get in trouble, but I replied, ‘This is not me asking, this is not a request, this is me telling you I’m going to be wearing heels.
Ashley added that when people question him on wearing the heels: “I reply, ‘You lost the right to judge me when you preened yourself within an inch of your life. You may look like a lumberjack but your tan’s out of a bottle, your eyebrows are plucked, you go to a barber twice a week and you’ve never touched a power tool in your life’. Our emblem is a rainbow and yet they condemn others because they don’t align with their way of thinking.”