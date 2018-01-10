Home > Filla >

Twitter user blames SARS for death of cousin


#EndSARS Twitter user blames SARS for death of cousin

The deceased was confirmed dead at a hospital after spending over a month in SARS custody.

Dmitri Chivanov reportedly died as a result of the torture he was exposed to while in custody of the SARS operatives. play

A Twitter user, Achumba Tony, has blamed operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), for the death of his cousin, Dmitri Chivanov, who "was locked up for over a month."

Tony, who expressed pain and disappointment in a series of tweets disclosed that the deceased died shortly after he was rushed to a hospital.

He reportedly gave up the ghost having suffered quite an amount of torture in the hands of the 'security' agents.

His reaction translates the mood of many Nigerians who seem to have had a fill of the rampant cases of intimidation and abuse reportedly carried out by SARS operatives.

The rate of their violent treatment of civilians appears to be on a daily basis due to numerous reports detailing the experiences of Nigerians when it concerns their dealings with SARS agents.

 

In Asaba, Delta State, an assault by operatives of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS), on a woman expecting quadruplet reportedly caused the latter to lose her pregnancy.

An Instagram user, Jane Mena, who is a friend of the victim revealed how the incident occurred in a post. She explained that the expectant mother went into a coma following a violent treatment in the hands of the police.

Pulse was told that an investigation has been launched into the matter when it reached out to the the Public Complaint Rapid Response Unit (PCRRU) of the Nigerian Police Force.

