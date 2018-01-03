Home > Filla >

Two brothers tie their father like a ram for correcting them


Useless Children Two brothers tie up their father like a ram for correcting their bad behaviour

Two brothers, Innocent and Humphrey Pitman, beat up their father who cautioned them regarding disturbing the neighbourhood.

  • Published:
A suspected thief tied up by a mob. play

A suspected thief tied up by a mob.

(6ters)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Innocent Pitman, 27, in conjunction with his brother Humphrey, are facing a two-count of joint act and assault for allegedly beating up their father who was tied up like a goat.

The victim, Isaac Pitman, reported the pair who were arraigned on Wednesday, January 3, 2018, at the Jikwoyi Police Station on December 24.

Nigeria Police play

Nigerians are currently not happy with the Nigeria Police Force.

(Punch)

 

This is according to Prosecutor Mahmud Ismail ’la who explained that the duo assaulted their father because he corrected them about their behaviour.

“The two sons of the complainant tied him and beat him so much that he was pleading with them not to harm him.

“They beat him up because he warned them to stop disturbing the peace of neighbourhood with their criminal acts and thereafter, the second son ran away,” said the prosecutor.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the court's judge, Mr Aliyu Kagarko, granted Innocent bail in the sum of N100,000.

He adjourned for a hearing expected to hold on January 29, 2018.

Meet Prosper, a child who don't love his parents

Prosper, a 24-year-old man has revealed in a viral Facebook video his failed plans to use his parents for money making rituals.

In what will likely shock many, the suspect who believed he had suffered too much in his life mentioned that his action was borne out of the intention to help his folks financially.

Postby

 

He was paraded with dresses belonging to the subjects.

ALSO READ: New Jersey teenager, 16, slaughters parents and sibling with rifle, others escape attack

Scott Kologi (left) and his parents, Linda and Steven. play

A New Jersey teenager, Scott Kologi (left) killed his parents, Linda and Steven.

(Facebook)

 

The youth who appeared like one with a shattered hope admitted to the deed in a chat with an interrogator who questioned him about his goals.

What seemed a disturbance to most observers was Prosper's preference for using his family for money as opposed to getting a job.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is an Associate at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Recommended Articles

Badoo Hotel: Government seals property belonging to wealthy man who reportedly sponsors cult [Photos] Badoo Hotel Government seals property belonging to wealthy man who reportedly sponsors cult [Photos]
Mistake: Suicide bomber blows up his own father in a mosque attack Mistake Suicide bomber blows up his own father in a mosque attack
Embarrassment: Groom failed to show up at his own wedding because he couldn't pay for the venue Embarrassment Groom failed to show up at his own wedding because he couldn't pay for the venue
Spot on! Have more sex, chew gum - Scientist prescribes 'medicine' for a happy 2018 Spot on! Have more sex, chew gum - Scientist prescribes 'medicine' for a happy 2018
Yomi Sars: Policeman turned singer is now an ASP Yomi Sars Policeman turned singer is now an ASP
Guilty Conscience: Thief returns stolen package on New Year’s Eve Guilty Conscience Thief returns stolen package on New Year’s Eve

Recommended Videos

Afia Schwarzenegger: Actress exposes lesbian who slid into her inbox to demand for sex Afia Schwarzenegger Actress exposes lesbian who slid into her inbox to demand for sex
Beef: Yvonne Nelson lit up twitter with claims of Berla Mundi dating a married man Beef Yvonne Nelson lit up twitter with claims of Berla Mundi dating a married man
Unbelievable: Woman stunned by $284 billion electricity bill Unbelievable Woman stunned by $284 billion electricity bill



Top Articles

1 Motherly Love This mother has tattooed her son’s face on her backbullet
2 Caution 7 things you forgot to do before 31 December that may haunt...bullet
3 Frustration Woman steals baby to appease man after she could not...bullet
4 Badoo 1 person in a family of 3 dies in an attack reportedly...bullet
5 Spot on! Have more sex, chew gum - Scientist prescribes...bullet
6 Scandal School principal caught watching porn and pleasuring...bullet
7 'Arson' Congolese President’s house set ablazebullet
8 Badoo Herbalist who prepares 'juju' for killer cult group...bullet
9 Bravery Shop robber flees armless after customer hit his...bullet
10 In Egypt Woman jailed for 'buying painkillers for her...bullet

Related Articles

Wicked Relative An entire family of 5 wiped out by food poisoning reportedly carried out by relation
Fetish Foul odour gives suspected ritualist away, found with stinking baby corpse
Scum 70-yr-old ex-soldier rapes little girl who is now pregnant
In Ogun State Woman who abducted 3-yr-old girl at RCCG Redemption Camp nabbed by police
Incest Argentine man jailed for raping daughter severally, fathering 8 children with victim
Deadly Game 7-yr-old boy kills himself with gun in an accidental shooting

Top Videos

1 Outrageous Man can't get a job because of his 19-inch-long penisbullet
2 Afia Schwarzenegger Actress exposes lesbian who slid into her inbox to...bullet
3 Beef Yvonne Nelson lit up twitter with claims of Berla Mundi dating...bullet
4 ??? Man caught after using his boss for money ritualsbullet
5 Video Rev. Father resurrects a 3-week-old dead manbullet
6 "I now pronounce you wife and wife" Two Ghanaian lesbians...bullet
7 Scary Traditions Weird African traditions that would scare youbullet
8 Technology Top 10 smartphones in Ghanabullet
9 Crazy records Some 'crazy' things that earned people...bullet
10 Video Female workers forced to slap each other as a...bullet

Filla

OAP Olufemi Olujobi was killed while returning home from work.
Fresh FM Radio station says police lie about not capturing man who killed its OAP
Moral Values Another female singer arrested and detained over "debauchery" music video
Vampire kidnappers drink the blood of their victims.
Vampires 16 kidnappers who drink the blood of human beings captured in Niger
An AR-15 rifle.
Deadly Game 7-yr-old boy kills himself with gun in an accidental shooting