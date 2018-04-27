news

University of Utah in the US has created a closet in its library for distressed students to hide themselves in and cry their pains away for a maximum of ten minutes so they can return to academic work refreshed.

Called the ‘cry closet’, the small but furnished space was designed by the University’s visual artist, Nemo Miller that is meant to reduce stress and distress among its student population.

‘Cry closet’ a step towards alleviating the effects of depression and other heartbreaking situations such as exam failures, family and relationship matters that normally compel students to become suicidal on campuses.

According to odditycentral.com, the cry closet is lined with a black interior, and features plush stuffed animals inside that students can hug and squeeze as they cry.

However, just as with every facility, the ‘cry closet’ has rules that guide its usage in order to avoid its abuse by some students who for some reasons might want to lock themselves up there for too long.

The news portal further reported that: “only one person may enter at a time, you have to knock before entering, you can’t stay in for more than 10 minutes, and you need to turn off the light when you leave.”

The said rules are boldly written and pasted on the door of the ‘cry closet’.

All Universities across the globe might want to emulate the footstep of Utah University to reduce suicide among their students.