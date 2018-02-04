Home > Filla >

'When I see woman, I derive pleasure' -7yr-old tells to Obinim


Confession 'When I see woman, I derive pleasure' -7yr-old tells to Obinim

The boy made the shocking confession in front of a packed congregation at Bishop Daniel Obinim's International Godsway Church.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A video circulating on social media has captured a seven-year-old boy confessing to having strong sexual feelings for women.

The boy made the shocking confession in front of a packed congregation at Bishop Daniel Obinim's International Godsway Church.

Other kids told Obinim the special problems confronting them in life but it was the confession of the seven-year-old, who gave his name as kobby, that caught the attention of the worshippers.

According to him, womanising is his major challenge in life.

In shock and disbelieve, Obinim repeatedly asked him his major challenge in life: "Womanising," he repeated.

His confessing drew shock and laughter from the church members.

Asked if he knows what womanising is, he responded in the affirmative.

"When I see woman, I derive pleasure," he said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Video: Woman takes giant snake to church to challenge Ghanaian pastor Video Woman takes giant snake to church to challenge Ghanaian pastor
Photos: Meet the RICHEST pastor in the world Photos Meet the RICHEST pastor in the world
End Of The Wicked: Serial rapist arrested in Unilag End Of The Wicked Serial rapist arrested in Unilag
Divorce: Woman says she is done with wife-beater hubby Divorce Woman says she is done with wife-beater hubby
Leaked Video: Meet the nurse whose Sex tape is fast going viral Leaked Video Meet the nurse whose Sex tape is fast going viral
In The Bag: Mechanic bags two years in jail for drug trafficking In The Bag Mechanic bags two years in jail for drug trafficking

Recommended Videos

Video: Woman takes giant snake to church to challenge Ghanaian pastor Video Woman takes giant snake to church to challenge Ghanaian pastor
‘Runaway’: VIP Bus driver suspended for abandoning passengers ‘Runaway’ VIP Bus driver suspended for abandoning passengers
Video: A whole town of a population of 1 resident Video A whole town of a population of 1 resident



Top Articles

1 Leaked Video Meet the nurse whose Sex tape is fast going viralbullet
2 Tragic Late former president’s son commits suicidebullet
3 Small Boy Danger Landlord catches class 6 pupil tenant having...bullet
4 Feminism 'Women cooking for husbands are slaves' - Pepper Dem...bullet
5 Superman Pastor who attempted to "fly to heaven" becomes butt of...bullet
6 Gender Battle 'Are you stupid or just deranged?' -Ace Ankomah...bullet
7 Incredible Bride shows regret at wedding, only the MC could...bullet
8 Wrong Message Pastor’s wife mistakenly post nudes to...bullet
9 Love in Tokyo "She is my queen and it’s my job to take...bullet
10 Really? The first fake news was found in the Bible –...bullet

Related Articles

Leaked Video Meet the nurse whose Sex tape is fast going viral
Gender Battle 'Are you stupid or just deranged?' -Ace Ankomah slams feminist
Feminism 'Women cooking for husbands are slaves' - Pepper Dem Ministries
Hilarious This exchange of blows by two passengers on-board a train will wrap up you week
Interesting Jacob Zuma suffers 7th vote of no-confidence in less than 9 years
Video A whole town of a population of 1 resident has been discovered
Tragic Late former president’s son commits suicide
Small Boy Danger Landlord catches class 6 pupil tenant having intimate sex with his wife
Miracle Church building remains untouched after fire razed down a whole settlement of 14,000 people
Video Fake female herbalist arrested, she caused over 700 women's bellies permanently bloated

Top Videos

1 Sex Doll First Sex doll brothel opens in Germanybullet
2 Nude On Social Media Model Posts Nudes With Names of Controversial...bullet
3 ‘Runaway’ VIP Bus driver suspended for abandoning passengersbullet
4 Tragic News Young lady who celebrated her security guard father...bullet
5 Investigative Video Landlord caught on camera offering free rent...bullet
6 Video Pastor sparks controversy with his extravagant...bullet
7 Sugar mummy pays $ 800,000 dowry to boy's familybullet
8 Video A whole town of a population of 1 residentbullet
9 Agyin-Asare I smoked, womanized and aborted my child at...bullet
10 Video A whole town of a population of 1 residentbullet

Filla

A Plateau State man is in the dock for beating his mother to death
End Of The Road 23-yr-old man remanded in jail for murder
A picture showed Abomini the suspect with a badly beaten face, suspected to be the outcome from poor handling by a mob.
Child Rapist Meet man who allegedly has sex with little girls lured by custard and milk
Hilarious This exchange of blows by two passengers on-board a train will wrap up you week
Interesting Jacob Zuma suffers 7th vote of no-confidence in less than 9 years