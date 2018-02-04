'When I see woman, I derive pleasure' -7yr-old tells to Obinim

news

A video circulating on social media has captured a seven-year-old boy confessing to having strong sexual feelings for women.

The boy made the shocking confession in front of a packed congregation at Bishop Daniel Obinim's International Godsway Church.

Other kids told Obinim the special problems confronting them in life but it was the confession of the seven-year-old, who gave his name as kobby, that caught the attention of the worshippers.

According to him, womanising is his major challenge in life.

In shock and disbelieve, Obinim repeatedly asked him his major challenge in life: "Womanising," he repeated.

His confessing drew shock and laughter from the church members.

Asked if he knows what womanising is, he responded in the affirmative.

"When I see woman, I derive pleasure," he said.