White woman shoots black husband to death for beating cat

Mary Harrison told detectives after her arrest that she had shot her husband, Dexter Harrison in Fall Manor Drive in Dallas, Texas.

A 47-year-old white woman has admitted to killing her 49-year-old black husband on Saturday, claiming he had beaten the family cat.

Mary Harrison told detectives after her arrest that she had shot her husband, Dexter Harrison in Fall Manor Drive in Dallas, Texas.

According to reports, the deceased had been rushed to the Presbyterian Hospital in Dallas, but he was pronounced dead.

Police are reported to have said that the incident occurred just before 7:00 a.m. in the 13200 block of Fall Manor Drive in Dallas after a heated argument ensued between the suspect and her deceased husband.

Some neighbours condemned the incident, describing the murder as completely worthless especially when it occurred over nothing, but cat.

One Carl Phillips for instance told CBS: “They were some good people. They don’t bother anybody. A man got shot over a cat? It’s kind of crazy.”

It is reported that that the Harrison couple had moved settled in the said neighbourhood with two children just some months ago.

The cat in contention is said to have gone missing recently, but was later found.

It is unclear what charges have been leveled against Mary Harrison, but obviously, she may be answering questions bothering on murder.

