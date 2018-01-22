Home > Filla >

Wife allegedly kills hubby over affair with apprentice


Incredible Nigerian wife allegedly kills hubby over affair with apprentice in Cameroon

A Nigerian woman from Anambra State has reportedly murdered her husband and father of five kids over her alleged affair with her hubby's apprentice in Yaounde, Cameroon.

According to a facebook post by a legal practitioner, Israel Mbaebie, the deceased has been identified as Ugochukwu Okeke while his wife was identified as Chinenye Adaeze Okeke.

Ugochukwu was reportedly killed by his wife after he discovered she was having an affair with the his apprentice, who also lived in the house with them.

The accused allegedly beat Ugochukwu to death with the help of the apprentice during an argument over the affair.

How the culprits got exposed

The report by LindaIkeji claimed that Chineye and her accomplice had wrapped up the remains of Ugochukwu after he was beaten to death in other to dispose it but were caught in the act.

ALSO READ: Pregnant wife stabs hubby to death over foodstuffs

The Facebook post also claimed the accused tried to dispose Ugochukwu's body off in his car when they were apprehended and are now in police custody.

Ugochukwu AKA Alino was the only son of his mother.

