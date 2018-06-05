news

An Igando customary court in Lagos, Nigeria has been able to reconcile Musilimotu Olashuyi and her husband, Gbenga Olashuyi, both of whom had asked the court to dissolve their union after the latter had petitioned the court claiming to have lost interest in the marriage.

The 48-year-old Musilimotu Olashuyi told the court that her 55-year-old husband had made a Muslim cleric have sex with her about three times in order to make his business flourish.

She is quoted by Yabaleftonline.ng as saying: “Actually, my husband got to know the Alfa through me because I always go to his mosque to pray.

“When he told me that my husband business is not moving fine, I brought him home to meet my husband.

“Before I know what was happening, my husband conspired with him to use me for money ritual. It was with my husband’s consent that the Alfa had sexual intercourse with me for three days.

“After the incident, I started getting sick and getting emaciating and I told people around me what happened which led to the arrest of the cleric and my husband ran away. My husband resurfaced at the station after the cleric brought a remedy to cure me.”

However, Gbenga Olashuyi denied the wife’s allegations saying: “My wife brought the Alfa home, he told me that God revealed to him that my business was collapsing, that he will make some rites.

“I agreed because truly my business was not moving well. Since that day my wife has been coming home with the cleric with different objects and concoction for me to drink and bath with which I used.

“Later the cleric asked me to bring N800, 000 to buy some items for another rite.

“He also told me to buy a casket for him to make ritual money for me that I will put it in a separate room where nobody will enter except me.

“My wife begged me to comply with the Alfa’s request which I decline.

“I got to know that the cleric was sleeping with my wife in our room when Musilimotu brought the police to arrest him for using charm on her to rape her.”

As a result of this and other matters, both Gbenga Olashuyi and Musilimotu Olashuyi asked the court presided over by Akin Akinniyi to dissolve the marriage.

Thankfully, the court was able to make cool heads prevail at the end of the hearing, and the hitherto bitter couple eventually agreed to live together again as husband and wife.

Having reached a compromise, Akin Akinniyi told the couple: “I urged both of you to go home and live in peace and love.”