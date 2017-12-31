Home > Filla >

Woman arraigned for stealing church property


Desperate Times Unemployed woman allegedly carts away church property

The accused unlawfully entered into Foursquare Gospel Church and stole some property.

  • Published:
Pope Francis has vowed to eradicate clerical extravagance in Vatican City play

Pope Francis has vowed to eradicate clerical extravagance in Vatican City

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A 45-year-old unemployed woman, Olabisi Usman, who allegedly stole church property valued at N154,000, was on Friday, December 29, hauled up before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

The accused was arraigned before a Magistrate, Mrs Y.O Ekogbulu, on a charge of stealing.

Usman, who resides at Meiran area of Lagos, however, pleaded not guilty and was admitted to a bail of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Ekogbulu said that the sureties should be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The prosecutor, Insp. Clement Okuoimose, said that the accused committed the offence on November 26, at Olagoke Street, Meiran, Lagos.

He said that the accused unlawfully entered into Foursquare Gospel Church and stole some property.

“The accused stole one musical speaker, one tiger generator, a standing fan, a ceiling fan and four plastic chairs. Total value of items stolen was N154,000,” he said.

Okuoimose said that the accused was a tenant in the church premises and entered through the window to steal.

“The accused, who just packed into the compound two months earlier, was later found out to be behind the theft.

“When she was arrested and questioned, she confessed that she stole the items and sold it to one Malam.

“But the buyer could not be located,” he said.

The offences contravened Sections 287 and 308 (2)of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015(Revised).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the accused may be jailed for three years if found guilty of stealing according to the provisions of Section 287.

The case was adjourned until January 17 for mention.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Violent Love: Man in court for beating girl to a pulp for refusing to go out with him Violent Love Man in court for beating girl to a pulp for refusing to go out with him
Mother Like This: Court remands mother in prison for allegedly pouring hot water on son Mother Like This Court remands mother in prison for allegedly pouring hot water on son
Ironic: This white man has been posing as a Nigerian Prince to scam people Ironic This white man has been posing as a Nigerian Prince to scam people
In Kumasi: Man hangs himself in police cell In Kumasi Man hangs himself in police cell
Christmas Day: ‘Mentally ill’ wife bites off husband’s testicle during orgasm in an aggressive sex Christmas Day ‘Mentally ill’ wife bites off husband’s testicle during orgasm in an aggressive sex
New Strategy: Terrorists injecting drinks and food stuffs on supermarkets with hydrochloric acid New Strategy Terrorists injecting drinks and food stuffs on supermarkets with hydrochloric acid

Recommended Videos

Unbelievable: Woman stunned by $284 billion electricity bill Unbelievable Woman stunned by $284 billion electricity bill
Crazy records: Some 'crazy' things that earned people Guinness Record titles Crazy records Some 'crazy' things that earned people Guinness Record titles
Outrageous: Man can't get a job because of his 19-inch-long penis Outrageous Man can't get a job because of his 19-inch-long penis



Top Articles

1 Amazing Church members and staff ordered to kneel down before they greet...bullet
2 Ironic This white man has been posing as a Nigerian Prince to scam peoplebullet
3 New Strategy Terrorists injecting drinks and food stuffs on...bullet
4 In Kumasi Man hangs himself in police cellbullet
5 Wicked Relative An entire family of 5 wiped out by food...bullet
6 Christmas Day ‘Mentally ill’ wife bites off husband’s testicle...bullet
7 Racism Family disowns woman for marrying a Nigerianbullet
8 Scam Man allegedly buys flat screen TV set at Kwame...bullet
9 Amazing Man arrested and charged after punching ATM...bullet
10 Interesting Two preachers exchange blows, rip off each...bullet

Related Articles

Cruelty 52-yr-old man gets N200,000 bail for hitting nephew with stone
Cocky Thief Suspect congratulates police on his arrest [Video]
Hilarious Boy, 9 gets car thief running for his life by just pulling out a pellet gun
Memory Lane These are top 5 weirdest stories published on Pulse in 2017
Strange Driver receives award for refusing to blare his car horn for the past 18 years
Busted Pickpocket steals over 50 phones with the help of women's swimming suit
Diffusion Alcohol level in the air at students' party ground so high that it registered on breathalyser
Trivial Thievery Burglar breaks into store only to make away with nothing but sex doll
Mob Attack A gang of women beat the hell out of paedophile who attempted raping a 10-year-old girl
Interesting Two police officers in court for robbing commander

Top Videos

1 Outrageous Man can't get a job because of his 19-inch-long penisbullet
2 Kafui Danku Actress shares 'nude' photobullet
3 Crazy records Some 'crazy' things that earned people Guinness Record...bullet
4 "I now pronounce you wife and wife" Two Ghanaian lesbians marry in...bullet
5 Congratulations Woman writes college exam while in labourbullet
6 Technology Top 10 smartphones in Ghanabullet
7 ??? Man caught after using his boss for money ritualsbullet
8 Unbelievable Woman stunned by $284 billion electricity billbullet
9 Scary Traditions Weird African traditions that would...bullet
10 National Science and Math Quiz 5 Senior High Schools...bullet

Filla

Hilarious Boy, 9 gets car thief running for his life by just pulling out a pellet gun
90% of Nigerian nurses lack basic life support skills.
In Zimbabwe Pandemonium as indebted nurse was stripped naked on graduation day
A graveyard.
Dishonouring the Dead Zimbabwean man caught having sex with prostitute at wife's burial
Begging for alms Man loses ability to speak after pretending to be mute for 12 years