Woman pleads for divorce from wife-beater hubby


Woman says she is done with wife-beater hubby

The petitioner begged the court to dissolve the marriage as well as grant her sole custody of the children.

An Ikorodu customary court is being urged to put an end to the marriage between one Mrs Shakirat Salauto and her husband, Mr Kehinde Salau, with threat to life, battery and other irreconcilable differences, being cited as the grounds for divorce.

Daily Post reports that the petitioner, Shakirat, appeared in court seeking to the marriage of 10 years because he beats her whenever she denies him sex.

“He loves beating me because of sex. Whenever I say no to sex, he would beat the hell out of me

“He does not give me rest of mind and he beats me whenever he gets provoked. He often threatens to pour hot water on me.

“I become frightened whenever we fight and he boils hot water on a stove ready to splash it on me,” she told the court."

She begged the court to dissolve the marriage as well as grant her sole custody of the children.

Defending himself, Mr Salau said that his wife is too stubborn

“I only threaten her with words of mouth. Just imagine, I can’t stand her deny me sex,” he said.

Presiding over the case, Mr A. Adebiyi, ruled that Kehinde desist from violence, warning him not to beat his wife again.

The case was then adjourned till March 22, for further hearing.

