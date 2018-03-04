Home > Filla >

Blind woman’s sight restored at Agyinasare’s Festival Of Wonders


In Tamale Blind Woman’s Sight Restored At Agyinasare’s Festival Of Wonders

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A woman who lost her sight two years ago after suffering severe headache got her sight restored on the second night of Bishop Charles Agyinasare’s Festival of Wonders in Tamale, capital of the Northern Region recently.

According to a report published by Starrfmonline.com, the woman is said to have been overcome with emotion thanks to her newfound sight, and made no effort to conceal it.

The woman allegedly lost her eyesight two years ago, and expressed that part of her joy stems from the fact that she can now walk and go about her day without the need for assistance.

play

Preaching at the event, the founder of Perez Chapel International urged Christians to stay away from sin, so as to live curse-free lives.

He said some sins that bring curses on Christians include multiple sale of lands, disobedience of the word of God, idolatry, dishonouring of parents, unnatural sex (fornication, adultery, homosexuality, incest, rape, bestiality), dealing unjustly with the weak, shedding of blood, buying stolen items, stealing, armed robbery, abortion, acquisition of unjust wealth, failure to pay tithe, failure to honour vows made to God amongst others.

To break curses, Bishop Agyinasare urged Christians to repent of their sins.

The Festival of Wonders comes a few weeks after the Festival of Miracles which was held in February at the Independence Square in Accra.

Present at the Miracle of Wonders was Pastor Lambon Aaron Fant and his wife who hosted Bishop Agyinasare. Bishop Matt Addae Mensah, Presiding Bishop of Gospel Light International Church, was also present to cast out demons. Additionally, Rev Jonathan Ekuban was there to help with the Pastors and Leaders Conference while Mr Kwesi Nyanteh supported the event in many ways.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

In Volta Region: Banku and okro soup kill 4 in the Volta Region In Volta Region Banku and okro soup kill 4 in the Volta Region
Yahoo Boys: 22 Nigerians arrested for online fraud in Ghana Yahoo Boys 22 Nigerians arrested for online fraud in Ghana
Fake Proposal: Lady who proposed to boyfriend at Accra Mall says it was a PRANK Fake Proposal Lady who proposed to boyfriend at Accra Mall says it was a PRANK
Ebony's Death: Ebony fondling video: mortuary man under investigation Ebony's Death Ebony fondling video: mortuary man under investigation
Stranger Than Fiction: Woman delivers baby with four hands, three legs Stranger Than Fiction Woman delivers baby with four hands, three legs
Video: Heartbreaking moment as man coldly rejects girlfriend's proposal at the mall Video Heartbreaking moment as man coldly rejects girlfriend's proposal at the mall

Recommended Videos

Amazing: 500-year-old tree helps people find life partners Amazing 500-year-old tree helps people find life partners
Pulse Filla: Man Mistakenly Shoots Groom To Death During Wedding Celebration Pulse Filla Man Mistakenly Shoots Groom To Death During Wedding Celebration
Pulse Buzz App: How To Use The Mobile App Pulse Buzz App How To Use The Mobile App



Top Articles

1 Is She Real? This lady's body is getting men serious crazy, but she is...bullet
2 'Part-time Job' Police shoot to death a pastor who doubles as armed robberbullet
3 Ebony's Death Ebony fondling video: mortuary man under investigationbullet
4 Fake Proposal Lady who proposed to boyfriend at Accra Mall says it...bullet
5 Video Heartbreaking moment as man coldly rejects girlfriend's...bullet
6 Stranger Than Fiction Woman delivers baby with four hands,...bullet
7 Bloody Student stabs girlfriend to death after suspecting...bullet
8 It's Not Easy Porn star reveals how she had to quit acting...bullet
9 Overexcitement Wedding guest mistakenly shoots groom to...bullet
10 On Ghana Police In Ghana, some officers are more...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Woman takes giant snake to church to challenge Ghanaian pastorbullet
2 Amazing 500-year-old tree helps people find life partnersbullet
3 Video Nigeria pastor gives Shopping Mall, a Petrol Station, and a...bullet
4 Be the judge This is the 'indecent' video that got another female...bullet
5 Video Father forcibly kisses son's bride at weddingbullet
6 Video Ebony’s death was natural to prove God’s power - Prophetbullet
7 ‘Runaway’ VIP Bus driver suspended for abandoning passengersbullet
8 Video A whole town of a population of 1 residentbullet
9 Video Ghana Drunkards Association to make Ghana proud in...bullet
10 Incredible Video Prisoner escapes after replacing...bullet

Filla

A student's frustrations led him to committing suicide
Heartbroken Man commits suicide after being dumped by girlfriend
Wildlife Hungry elephant wonders into school canteen
500-year-old tree helps people find life partners
Amazing This 500-year-old tree helps people find life partners, over 100 currently married
Doctors split a wrong person's head for brain surgery
Bloody mistake Doctors in trouble for splitting a wrong person's head for brain surgery