Home > Filla >

Woman stoned to death for marrying 11 men


Polyandry Woman stoned to death for marrying 11 men

The court run by Somalia’s Islamic militant group was convinced that the deceased got married to eleven separate men without having divorced the previous ones first.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Woman stoned to death for marrying 11 men play

Woman stoned to death for marrying 11 men
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A woman has been stoned to death in Somalia after she was found guilty of marrying eleven men.

The court run by Somalia’s Islamic  militant group, Al-Shabab found a Shukri Abdullahi Warsame guilty of polyandry for which reason it ordered her execution.

The court was convinced that the deceased got married to eleven separate men without having divorced the previous ones first.

READ MORE: Tenants flogged by soldiers upon instruction of landlord

Woman stoned to death for marrying 11 men play

Woman stoned to death for marrying 11 men

 

Enforcing the court’s ruling in Sablale town in the Lower Shabelle region, the woman was reportedly buried neck-deep in the ground and Al-Shabab fighters pelted her with stones until she gave up the ghost.

This case of Abdullahi Warsame is not unprecedented. In 2014, the same militant group reportedly stoned a woman to death in the southern coastal district of Barawe after it found her guilty of having married four husbands.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Warning!!! Stop dressing “Half-Naked” or… - University to female students Warning!!! Stop dressing “Half-Naked” or… - University to female students
Court Order: Man receives 5 strokes of cane for wrongly divorcing his wife Court Order Man receives 5 strokes of cane for wrongly divorcing his wife
Video: Lawmaker’s wife beat up her friend who has been dating her husband secretly Video Lawmaker’s wife beat up her friend who has been dating her husband secretly
Show Of Power: Tenants flogged by soldiers upon instruction of landlord Show Of Power Tenants flogged by soldiers upon instruction of landlord
Arrested: Married S.H.S teacher infects students with STD after marathon sex in her office Arrested Married S.H.S teacher infects students with STD after marathon sex in her office
Frightening!!! Lion seizes camera of documentary crew Frightening!!! Lion seizes camera of documentary crew

Recommended Videos

Entertainment Filla: Nigerian singer says Flavour's body gives her orgasms. Entertainment Filla Nigerian singer says Flavour's body gives her orgasms.
God Complex: I will become like God in no time - Angel Obinim God Complex I will become like God in no time - Angel Obinim
Entertainment Filla: Obinim makes woman carry bag of cement for lotto numbers Entertainment Filla Obinim makes woman carry bag of cement for lotto numbers



Top Articles

1 Video Thief reports himself to police as stolen bag refused to come down...bullet
2 Sad! Driver’s mate beaten to death for overcharging passengersbullet
3 Unfortunate Maid arrested for breaking the head of her boss who...bullet
4 Video Lawmaker’s wife beat up her friend who has been dating her...bullet
5 Bumper Harvest This woman is making millions from the sale of...bullet
6 Arrested Married S.H.S teacher infects students with STD after...bullet
7 Warning!!! Stop dressing “Half-Naked” or… - University to...bullet
8 Doctrine It is a sin to bury or touch the corpse of a dead...bullet
9 Swift Intervention Highways Authority fixes Accra-Tema...bullet
10 Incredible US 'miracle' boy wakes up before doctors...bullet

Related Articles

Court Order Man receives 5 strokes of cane for wrongly divorcing his wife
Show Of Power Tenants flogged by soldiers upon instruction of landlord
Arrested Married S.H.S teacher infects students with STD after marathon sex in her office
Warning!!! Stop dressing “Half-Naked” or… - University to female students
Extreme Landlady rips off roof of her building to evict 'recalcitrant' tenant
Video Lawmaker’s wife beat up her friend who has been dating her husband secretly
Frightening!!! Lion seizes camera of documentary crew
Genetic Job Transfer DJ surprised after ultrasound scan showed his baby wearing headphones
Incredible US 'miracle' boy wakes up before doctors pull plug on his life support
Doctrine It is a sin to bury or touch the corpse of a dead relative - 'Jesus'

Top Videos

1 Hilarious Thief reports himself to police as stolen bag refused to come downbullet
2 Video Obinim visits heaven, chastises Angel Gabrielbullet
3 Bestiality Dog owner sues model who seduced his dog until it ejaculatedbullet
4 Frightening Lion seizes camera of documentary crewbullet
5 Testimony My husband is 'splitting' me in bed having used Obinim...bullet
6 Watch Obinim makes woman carry bag of cement for lotto numbersbullet
7 Video Maggots ooze out of houseboy’s anus after sleeping...bullet
8 Sex Doll First Sex doll brothel opens in Germanybullet
9 Interesting Deadly snake removed from company's stovebullet
10 Hilarious Monkey snatches tourist's iPhone as she...bullet

Filla

Landlady rips off roof of her building to evict 'recalcitrant' tenant
Extreme Landlady rips off roof of her building to evict 'recalcitrant' tenant
DJ surprised after ultrasound scan showed his baby wearing headphones
Genetic Job Transfer DJ surprised after ultrasound scan showed his baby wearing headphones
Wife kills husband, cuts off his genitals
Atrocious Wife allegedly kills husband, cuts off his genitals
Pickpocket arrested after stealing 1200 phones from commuters
Confession Pickpocket arrested after stealing 1200 phones from commuters