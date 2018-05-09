Woman stoned to death for marrying 11 men

news

A woman has been stoned to death in Somalia after she was found guilty of marrying eleven men.

The court run by Somalia’s Islamic militant group, Al-Shabab found a Shukri Abdullahi Warsame guilty of polyandry for which reason it ordered her execution.

The court was convinced that the deceased got married to eleven separate men without having divorced the previous ones first.

Enforcing the court’s ruling in Sablale town in the Lower Shabelle region, the woman was reportedly buried neck-deep in the ground and Al-Shabab fighters pelted her with stones until she gave up the ghost.

This case of Abdullahi Warsame is not unprecedented. In 2014, the same militant group reportedly stoned a woman to death in the southern coastal district of Barawe after it found her guilty of having married four husbands.