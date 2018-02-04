Woman takes giant snake to church to challenge Ghanaian pastor

news

We have chanced on this dramatic video and what looks like one of those hilarious Kumawood movie scenes.

In the video, a woman is called to the front of a busy church and was asked by the pastor to open her bag which she refuses.

The “powerful” man of God named Computer man insists the woman is hiding something in there because he has already seen what’s in the bag with his spiritual eyes.

The bag was then forcefully taken from the woman.When the bag was emptied—a big snake fell out; interestingly, it was a python.

From the video, the woman could be heard asking the pastor if he knows what the snake does for her and yelled that, he can’t stop her.

Watch video above...