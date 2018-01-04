Home > Filla >

Woman welcomes triplet after losing first baby


Awesome God New mum welcomes triplet after losing first baby

Sharing a photo of her precious bundles, the new mum went on to tell her #threeforthepriceof1 tale.

The new triplets play

The new triplets

(instagram)
A Nigerian woman has taken to social media to count her blessings and they are obviously in threes.

After losing her first baby, the new mum, @morelolapro, who just welcomed triplets has taken to social media to share her testimony.

61-yr-old woman welcome triplets in Rivers [Photos]

Bellanaija shared her post, with a darling photo of her precious babies, writing:

So beautiful! Congratulations! @morelolapro - My testimony! In 2016,I lost a beautiful baby girl 24hrs after delivery,I was sad,broken and hurt,I still have no idea how I survived that pain.but in my pain I struck a deal with God instead of crying and wailing...i asked for double for my trouble!! Moved into 2017 with so much anxiety,I kept wondering when God was going to turn my shame into joy..... April 2017,an ultrasound found two sacs...i danced and was amazed at how God works....my 'tunmininu' and 'dunmininu' has finally come,I couldn't believe I indeed got double for my trouble June 2017,another ultrasound found 3 babies....hmmnn my God gave me jara!only a fool will say God doesn't exist!! After a very long and eventful pregnancy and nicu journey......my hands and heart is full.so much love it feels like my heart is gonna explode!!! Jan 2018 Walking into the year with my trio and a heart full of gratitude and still in awe of God's greatness, wishing y'all a very happy fulfilled new year!#myrainbowafterthestorm#triplets#bbg#yummymummy#pregnancyandbeyond#mytestimony#3ismyluckynumber#threeforthepriceof1 #BellaNaija bellanaija.com

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline) on

 

70-yr-old woman gives birth to baby boy [Photos]

Isn't God wonderful? This is indeed proof that he is not immune to our prayers and he answers prayers..... even in threes.

Big congrats to her.

