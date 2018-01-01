Home > Filla >

Child abductor at RCCG Redemption Camp nabbed by police


Ogun State, Nigeria Woman who abducted 3-yr-old girl at RCCG Redemption Camp nabbed by police

The police apprehended the suspect as she made to retrieve the child after a RCCG children party.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Anuoluwapo Joshua kidnapped the little girl at the Redeemed Christian Church of God in July 2017. play

Anuoluwapo Joshua kidnapped the little girl at the Redeemed Christian Church of God in July 2017.

(Gistmaster)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Anuoluwapo Joshua, 28, a woman believed to have abducted a three-year-old girl named Patience at the Redemption Camp of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has been nabbed by policemen in Ogun State.

The suspect who was arrested on Friday, December 29, 2017, reportedly carried out the abduction in July 2017.

Patience's mother returned to a section of the RCCG Redemption Camp to find her missing. play Woman who abducted 3-yr-old girl at RCCG Redemption Camp nabbed by police (Shuttershock)

ALSO READ: 'The church is no longer safe', Twitter user narrates harrowing experience

According to Punch News, Patience's mother discovered that she was missing after returning from an errand. Since this period, there have been futile efforts to recover the little girl until recently.

This was confirmed by Mr. Abimbola Oyeyemi, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for Ogun State, who mentioned that the suspect was apprehended at the youth center of the church camp ground located along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

“Luck ran against the suspect on December 29 when the child was sighted inside the Youth centre at the Redemption Camp during the children’s end of the year party, organised by the RCCG.

“The Divisional Police Officer, Redemption Camp Division, Olaiya Martins, led detectives to the centre where they waited until the end of the programme. As soon as the suspect came out to pick the child, she was promptly arrested.

“She admitted that she lured the child out of her parents’ sight and took her to Ofada, where she has been taking care of the child since then.

“Investigation further revealed that the suspect had earlier got pregnant for somebody in Lagos, but travelled to the North where she claimed she had been delivered of a baby girl.

“But when she returned from the North, she did not return with the baby. This made the man who impregnated her to put pressure on her to bring his child.

“She informed her relatives that she was travelling to Nasarawa State to bring the child, but went to the Redemption Camp where she stayed for some days before stealing the child which she presented to her relations as her daughter," the PPRO said in a report filed by Punch.

The rate of kidnapping in Nigeria

Kidnapping has been one of the major headaches in a Nigerian society known for a wide practice of ritual killings. Kidnappers engage in the activity with an intention to receive a ransom from the family of their victims.

The story of notorious abductor, Chukwudidumeme Onuamadike, 36, also known as Evans is the most recent in a list of high profile cases.

His arrest uncovered a chain of criminal activities that have seen to deaths and forced payment of money.

ALSO READ: Kidnap kingpin who collected ransom in Dollars arrested

Notorious kidnapper, Evans. play

Notorious kidnapper, Evans.

(Press)

 

During an interrogation conducted by the police, he confessed to be responsible for notable abductions in places like Lagos, Port-Harcourt, Onitsha and Aba.

A majority of his victims were wealthy people who originated from the eastern and Southern part of Nigeria.

Evans once attempted the capture of Chief Vincent Obianodo, the owner of the Young Shall Grow Motors which saw the deaths of the latter's driver and some policemen.

The incident happened in Festac Town, Lagos.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is an Associate at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Recommended Articles

Badoo: 1 person in a family of three dies in an attack reportedly carried out by cult group Badoo 1 person in a family of three dies in an attack reportedly carried out by cult group
Violent Love: Man in court for beating girl to a pulp for refusing to go out with him Violent Love Man in court for beating girl to a pulp for refusing to go out with him
Desperate Times: Unemployed woman allegedly carts away church property Desperate Times Unemployed woman allegedly carts away church property
Mother Like This: Court remands mother in prison for allegedly pouring hot water on son Mother Like This Court remands mother in prison for allegedly pouring hot water on son
Ironic: This white man has been posing as a Nigerian Prince to scam people Ironic This white man has been posing as a Nigerian Prince to scam people
In Kumasi: Man hangs himself in police cell In Kumasi Man hangs himself in police cell

Recommended Videos

Unbelievable: Woman stunned by $284 billion electricity bill Unbelievable Woman stunned by $284 billion electricity bill
Crazy records: Some 'crazy' things that earned people Guinness Record titles Crazy records Some 'crazy' things that earned people Guinness Record titles
Outrageous: Man can't get a job because of his 19-inch-long penis Outrageous Man can't get a job because of his 19-inch-long penis



Top Articles

1 Amazing Church members and staff ordered to kneel down before they greet...bullet
2 Ironic This white man has been posing as a Nigerian Prince to scam peoplebullet
3 New Strategy Terrorists injecting drinks and food stuffs on...bullet
4 In Kumasi Man hangs himself in police cellbullet
5 Wicked Relative An entire family of 5 wiped out by food...bullet
6 Racism Family disowns woman for marrying a Nigerianbullet
7 Violent Love Man in court for beating girl to a pulp for...bullet
8 Christmas Day ‘Mentally ill’ wife bites off husband’s...bullet
9 Scam Man allegedly buys flat screen TV set at Kwame...bullet
10 In Zimbabwe Pandemonium as indebted nurse was stripped...bullet

Related Articles

Osun State, Nigeria Man remanded in prison for slapping 2 policemen amid #EndSARS viral campaign

Top Videos

1 Outrageous Man can't get a job because of his 19-inch-long penisbullet
2 Kafui Danku Actress shares 'nude' photobullet
3 Technology Top 10 smartphones in Ghanabullet
4 "I now pronounce you wife and wife" Two Ghanaian lesbians marry in...bullet
5 Crazy records Some 'crazy' things that earned people Guinness...bullet
6 Congratulations Woman writes college exam while in labourbullet
7 Video I have taste for people like musician EL- Ghanaian gay...bullet
8 Video Female workers forced to slap each other as a...bullet
9 Single and searching? Naija man who sleeps on money says...bullet
10 National Science and Math Quiz 5 Senior High Schools...bullet

Filla

Amazing Man arrested and charged after punching ATM machine for giving him too much money
Hilarious Boy, 9 gets car thief running for his life by just pulling out a pellet gun
A graveyard.
Dishonouring the Dead Zimbabwean man caught having sex with prostitute at wife's burial
Begging for alms Man loses ability to speak after pretending to be mute for 12 years