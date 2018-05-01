Home > Filla >

Woman undergoes Hysterectomy, to lose toes over IUD complications


Lord Have Mercy Woman shares touching tale to warn other women of IUD complications [Graphic Photos]

Tanai Smith has had to undergo a Hysterectomy, which is a complete removal of her ovaries and will be having her toes amputated next week as she has developed complications.

Tanai Smith in the hospital play

Tanai Smith in the hospital

(Facebook)
A young woman from Baltimore, Maryland, USA, Tanai Smith, is sharing the heart-wrenching story of the complications she has suffered from an IUD (birth control implant).

According to her, she has had to undergo a hysterectomy, which is a complete removal of her ovaries and will be having her toes amputated next week as she has developed complications that have the digits decaying.

play

 

ALSO READ: Woman's stomach explodes from infection after surgery

Upon her doctor's recommendation, Ms Smith got an IUD after she had her daughter. She reportedly used the implant for 3 years without incident until November 2017.

play

 

Ms Smith said that she went to the hospital for her yearly checkup in October 2017 and was asked if she had a birth control.

She told them she had one but after checking, nothing was found.

However, in November, same year, Ms Smith says she felt a sharp pain and upon reaching the hospital, had an x-ray done.

The medical exam revealed that she did have an IUD put in but it had shifted far up her stomach and into her liver.

play

 

A surgery was immediately suggested Ms Smith only started bleeding uncontrollably after the procedure and had to be rushed back to the hospital.

Upon her arrival at the hospital, it was discovered that she was having internal bleeding and after cutting her open, discovered that her Ovaries had turned black hence the need for a hysterectomy.

play

 

After being placed in the ICU for post-surgery recovery, Ms Smith went into shock and her organs began to fail and had to be placed on a breathing machine and that's not the worst of it.

ALSO READ: Close to N10m raised in 24hrs for lady's plastic surgery

Read her full story in the post below:

 

Tanai said that she chose to share her story to warn other women of the possible complications that could result from the use of IUD.

They say you never know how strong you are until being strong is all you have.

We wish Ms Smith speedy recovery.

