news

A photo making the rounds on social media purported to be one of the pre-wedding photos of a couple has triggered controversy online, especially among women, most of whom have vowed not to try it.

In the photo, a woman is seen carrying her man on her laps and kissing him, while two other friends hold his legs.

There are seven other women who look on with a semblance of smile as the woman kissed her man with passion.

What has caused the controversy about the photos is the eagerness with which the other women watch the couple do the kissing as if they wish they could participate.

READ MORE: Dated him for 6 years, had 7 abortions, paid his fees..next week he's marrying my best-friend

Some people have doubted the genuineness of the smiles and expressed fears that the friends of the woman may be the same people to snatch him from her.

See some of the comments below: