Home > Filla >

'Yahoo boy' nabbed in bank while trying to withdraw £30,000


419 'Yahoo boy' nabbed in bank while trying to withdraw £30,000

The suspect reportedly defrauded a UK citizen of a sum of £30,000 after pulling off an internet dating scam.

  • Published:
An internet fraudster, Fidelis Iruedo was arrested for a scam involving the sum of £30,000. play

An internet fraudster, Fidelis Iruedo was arrested for a scam involving the sum of £30,000.

(Instagram)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A 'Yahoo boy', Fidelis Iruedo has been apprehended by representatives of the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), while trying to withdraw a sum of £30,000 from a bank in Abuja.

The arrest was made on Wednesday, January 24, 2018, according to local media. Iruedo had reportedly acquired the amount through an internet romance scam carried out against a citizen of the United Kingdom.

A petition submitted to the anti-graft body by the Nigerian High Commission, London on behalf of the victim Alan Digweed, had ensured his arrest.

It was alleged that he met the UK man on a dating site match.com while pretending to be a woman named Tracy Anderson under whose name he secured a British passport.

ALSO READ: Nigerian men who marry white women for visas

According to reports, items recovered from the suspect include "several scam letters, 3 flash drives, 1 iPhone and a laptop computer."

He is expected to be arraigned in a court of law as soon as investigations are concluded.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is an Associate at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Recommended Articles

Thief! Housemaid begs for mercy as boss calls her out for stealing (Video) Thief! Housemaid begs for mercy as boss calls her out for stealing (Video)
Interesting: 90-year-old woman in primary school with her 7 grandchildren Interesting 90-year-old woman in primary school with her 7 grandchildren
Really? The first fake news was found in the Bible – Pope Francis Really? The first fake news was found in the Bible – Pope Francis
No Joke! Congo church heals members by a sip of beer No Joke! Congo church heals members by a sip of beer
Konji: Man rapes stolen hens to death Konji Man rapes stolen hens to death
Bestiality: Man promises to marry after being beaten for raping two hens to death Bestiality Man promises to marry after being beaten for raping two hens to death

Recommended Videos

Crime And Police: Police launch hunt for 7 Kwabenya police station escapees Crime And Police Police launch hunt for 7 Kwabenya police station escapees
Shocking News: Boy, 17, kills mother over missing memory card Shocking News Boy, 17, kills mother over missing memory card
Morality: Christians must not only listen to gospel music - Prophet Morality Christians must not only listen to gospel music - Prophet



Top Articles

1 Point Of Correction Girl in sex video is 20, parents aware of her sexual...bullet
2 Leaked Sex Tape Let it touch my heart, student tells headmaster in...bullet
3 Cruelty! Pig farmer reveals how he killed 49 prostitutes, ground the...bullet
4 18+ Headmaster caught having sex with 16-year-old pupil on the runbullet
5 Revelation Sacked headmaster in leaked sex video was an S.U....bullet
6 Too Bad Wife pours hot water on lady for having anal sex with...bullet
7 Wrong Message Pastor’s wife mistakenly post nudes to...bullet
8 No Shame! Beer-loving prophet pictured kissing wife and...bullet
9 Corporal Punishment Headmaster and 3 other teachers...bullet
10 Video Pulse Ghana sold the headmaster’s kitchen stool...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video This video of young lesbian couple trends on social mediabullet
2 Funny But Shocking Sidechick pretends to be sex doll after being...bullet
3 Video Female fans grab Davido's manhood while he performs on stagebullet
4 Lady catches fiance in bed with another woman two hours after...bullet
5 Nudes Christabel Ekeh has no regrets over nude photosbullet
6 Ghanaian baby with rare "blue eyes" goes viralbullet
7 Records World hairest girl resorts to shaving to please husbandbullet
8 Brave dog chases big crocodile back into the riverbullet
9 Hit or Miss Florence Obinim's 'guarantee boots' causes...bullet
10 Watch Jet Airways hostess is arrested for smuggling...bullet

Filla

Interesting Family publish paid for obituary of pet hen in a newspaper
Incredible Drinking Gari is banned in Nigeria
The death of Chiburuoma Boms was reportedly facilitated by her relation.
Evil Men Teenage girl reportedly strangled to death by relation found in septic tank
Sex Tape ‘Kitchen stool’ sex position legendary - Prophet Kumchacha