'Yahoo boy' nabbed in bank while trying to withdraw £30,000

The suspect reportedly defrauded a UK citizen of a sum of £30,000 after pulling off an internet dating scam.
The arrest was made on Wednesday, January 24, 2018, according to local media. Iruedo had reportedly acquired the amount through an internet romance scam carried out against a citizen of the United Kingdom.
A petition submitted to the anti-graft body by the Nigerian High Commission, London on behalf of the victim Alan Digweed, had ensured his arrest.
It was alleged that he met the UK man on a dating site match.com while pretending to be a woman named Tracy Anderson under whose name he secured a British passport.
ALSO READ: Nigerian men who marry white women for visas
According to reports, items recovered from the suspect include "several scam letters, 3 flash drives, 1 iPhone and a laptop computer."
He is expected to be arraigned in a court of law as soon as investigations are concluded.