Yomi Sars is now an ASP

news

Yomi Sars, an operative of the Nigeria Police Force Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) who doubles as a singer has gained promotion as an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP).

The police officer who gained prominence in the light of a recent protest against SARS made the announcement via Instagram on Tuesday, January 2, 2017. It revealed a proud policeman revealed in a blue uniform that projected an air of accomplishment.

Yomi Sars, aka Gucci Mane Eko (Lagos Gucci Mane) is a 30 year-old singer and rapper who combines tackling crime with recording and releasing music. He’s a native of Lagos state, who is popular in circles of the music industry.

He makes music from the streets and for the streets.

A look through his growing discography sees him drawing inspiration from the Lagos mainland, and turning that into music.

His delivery style is core street, where he freestyles in Yoruba, over heavy beats.

ALSO READ: It was a good thing that the police officer did not perform at OLIC 4

But he wasn’t always on the street. According to him, he was attracted to the streets at an early age, and left home to go find his path there.

“I was born with a silver spoon but I left the comfort of my home to be on the Street just as if I knew my mum won't stay on for long......I thank God who led my path on the street and make me a better person," he mentioned about his unique personality.

Sars has been spotted with a number of Nigerian celebrities such as Wizkid and Olamide . The warm association explains an oddity in the relationship between the Nigeria Police Force and the citizens.

Protests in major cities like Abuja, Lagos and Port-Harcourt painted the perfect idea about the level of agitation that has accompanied long years of abuse, robbery, murder reportedly committed by SARS operatives.

In Lagos, the police are at the ascendancy in the battle to withhold peace and safety of lives in the city if Ikorodu where members of a cult group Badoo have killed a lot of people including children.

ALSO READ: 32 SARS operatives held in federal police detention facilities in Abuja

A herbalist known as Fatai Adebayo, who reportedly prepares 'juju' for the group was captured and has been taken into police custody.

It came at a time when residents who are still rocked with fear, were doubting the competence of the police.