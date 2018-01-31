Home > Filla >

Young Indomie staff dies mysteriously after birthday celebration


Young Indomie staff dies mysteriously after birthday celebration

The deceased reportedly went missing after celebrating his last birthday on an outing with friends.

The Rivers State Police Command are investigating the death of a young Indomie staff who reportedly died shortly after celebrating his birthday with friends.

Godtime Neskey Stephen, the deceased went missing on Saturday, January 27, 2018.

He was eventually discovered dead in the premises of the food production company located at Choba Road, Port Harcourt.

A close friend of his stated that his conversation on WhatsApp was also wiped off, possibly due to reports that his phone was reset to factory settings.

The deceased went missing on the day he celebrated his last birthday.

 

There have been no lead in respect to the death of Stephen who is reportedly a dancer who studied at the University of Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

He was in his third year as a Geography undergraduate in the institution shortly before he died.

