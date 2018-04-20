Young millionaire Ibrah brags about the cost of his perfumes and we are startled

news

Popular Ghanaian millionaire Ibrahim Daouda was in the news earlier this week for being nabbed by the Police for money laundering but have been confirmed as false.

After this news broke about the arrest of the popular young millionaire, Ibrah went viral and since then many revelations are being made about his wealth and the kind of lifestyle he lives.

Ibrah has been spotted in a new video making waves on social media bragging about the brands of perfume he uses and their cost.

The most shocking was a perfume customized in his name which he mentioned its cost could purchase a car. He also talked about his nicely scented perfumes on him is what attracts the ladies to him.