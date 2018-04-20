Home > Filla >

Young millionaire Ibrah brags about the cost of his perfumes


Video Young millionaire Ibrah brags about the cost of his perfumes and we are startled

Ibrah even has a customized perfume in his name which he said its cost can buy a car.

  • Published:
Young millionaire Ibrah brags about the cost of his perfumes and we are startled play

Young millionaire Ibrah brags about the cost of his perfumes and we are startled
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Popular Ghanaian millionaire Ibrahim Daouda was in the news earlier this week for being nabbed by the Police for money laundering but have been confirmed as false.

After this news broke about the arrest of the popular young millionaire, Ibrah went viral and since then many revelations are being made about his wealth and the kind of lifestyle he lives.

Ibrah has been spotted in a new video making waves on social media bragging about the brands of perfume he uses and their cost.

Young millionaire Ibrah brags about the cost of his perfumes and we are startled play

Young millionaire Ibrah brags about the cost of his perfumes and we are startled

 

READ ALSO: Police deny arrest of young millionaire Ibrah

The most shocking was a perfume customized in his name which he mentioned its cost could purchase a car. He also talked about his nicely scented perfumes on him is what attracts the ladies to him.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

In Mozambique: News students bathed with urine and faeces in the name of initiation In Mozambique News students bathed with urine and faeces in the name of initiation
Photos: WhatsApp chat ‘confirming’ Ibrah took $400k loan from Heloo Gabriel leaks Photos WhatsApp chat ‘confirming’ Ibrah took $400k loan from Heloo Gabriel leaks
Bloody: 3-year-old girl shoots pregnant mother Bloody 3-year-old girl shoots pregnant mother
Sad: Pastor kills congregant during baptism, says she appeared as a vampire Sad Pastor kills congregant during baptism, says she appeared as a vampire
Abomination! Father joins two friends to gang rape daughter for 18 hours Abomination! Father joins two friends to gang rape daughter for 18 hours
Mass Dismissal: 4,500 teachers sacked for failing to construct simple sentences Mass Dismissal 4,500 teachers sacked for failing to construct simple sentences

Recommended Videos

Video: This man lets cars run over him, breaks nails with this teeth Video This man lets cars run over him, breaks nails with this teeth
Ibrah Wan: Young Ghanaian millionaire Ibrah, has been picked up by police Ibrah Wan Young Ghanaian millionaire Ibrah, has been picked up by police
Alarming! Man blames painkiller for changing him from heterosexual to gay Alarming! Man blames painkiller for changing him from heterosexual to gay



Top Articles

1 Evading Justice Ghanaian Uber driver rapes passenger in US, jumps bail...bullet
2 Photos WhatsApp chat ‘confirming’ Ibrah took $400k loan from Heloo...bullet
3 'Part-time Job' Police shoot to death a pastor who doubles as armed...bullet
4 It's Not Easy Porn star reveals how she had to quit acting porn to...bullet
5 Demon Possessed 16-yr-old girl beheads dad for refusing marriage...bullet
6 Museveni Ugandan President intends to ban oral sex, says the...bullet
7 Mass Dismissal 4,500 teachers sacked for failing to...bullet
8 After Sex Man kills woman for saying his penis was too smallbullet
9 Conman Primary school dropout arrested after...bullet
10 Video Armed Thugs storm Nigeria’s parliament and stole...bullet

Related Articles

In Mozambique News students bathed with urine and faeces in the name of initiation
Photos WhatsApp chat ‘confirming’ Ibrah took $400k loan from Heloo Gabriel leaks
Bloody 3-year-old girl shoots pregnant mother
Sad Pastor kills congregant during baptism, says she appeared as a vampire
Abomination! Father joins two friends to gang rape daughter for 18 hours
Mass Dismissal 4,500 teachers sacked for failing to construct simple sentences
Evading Justice Ghanaian Uber driver rapes passenger in US, jumps bail to Ghana
Video This man lets cars run over him, breaks nails with his teeth
In Mozambique News students bathed with urine and faeces in the name of initiation
Photos WhatsApp chat ‘confirming’ Ibrah took $400k loan from Heloo Gabriel leaks

Top Videos

1 Video Maggots ooze out of houseboy’s anus after sleeping with master’s wifebullet
2 Sex Doll First Sex doll brothel opens in Germanybullet
3 Video This man lets cars run over him, breaks nails with this teethbullet
4 Video Armed Thugs storm Nigeria’s parliament and stole the macebullet
5 Video Pantless dancer from South Africa snatches wig off a fan headbullet
6 Ibrah Young millionaire gifts 'trotro' passengers free iphonesbullet
7 Video Strong wind blows stolen money from armed robbers'...bullet
8 Security Alert Video A yawning 'mass grave' on the...bullet
9 Shocking Obinim makes church members openly confess...bullet
10 Shocking Obinim backs 'sakawa'bullet

Filla

This man lets cars run over him, breaks nails with this teeth
Video This man lets cars run over him, breaks nails with his teeth
Social media users to pay tax effective July this year
In Uganda Social media users to pay tax effective July this year
Man blames painkiller for changing him from heterosexual to gay
Video Man blames this painkiller for changing him from heterosexual to gay
Polygamous man stabbed to death while trying to calm fighting wives
Bloody Polygamous man stabbed to death while trying to calm fighting wives