Beyond Nakedness 10 photos of women promoting art through nudity

Art is life and nudity is beautiful.

Yasmine Esi Kokua Sangari

Beyond the obvious sex appeal, these beautiful women are communicating a special message to the world through their body paint.

Art is life and it requires lots of creativity to convey your message or it will be misinterpreted by the public before it gets to your target audience.

The society still frowns at nudity but how can we bridge the gap between art and societal values?

The world is evolving; social media has made it easy for every person regardless of their location or time to reach others within seconds just by clicking a button.

Let’s take a minute a appreciate these fierce women who have shared these photos on social media.

1.

2.

3.

 

4.

5.

 

6.

Can't wait for you guys to see this set! @fernello X @wildtribeculture

A post shared by Monifa Jansen (@monifajansen) on

7.

"Hey Beautiful! You may not be here at this very moment yet. But as you grow and change You will! I promise you that you will glow! You will shine. You will be this beautiful rose sprouting from your resilient body. You will be an eagle souring to your glory! You're going to breakthrough! Just know that we all go through changes and that myself and this model you're looking at in this image and in every image has been where you are! We are all still learning and dealing with issues... But I pray that these images are therapeutic and help to heal you the way it does for me! Whenever you feel less than what God made you to be.. Just look at this image and know that our images are a true reflection of you! And even when things feel crazy and out of place you are still on the right path to glory! We love you!" Words from @moshoodat _______ _______ Model: @dejavu_dreams Concept/Creative & Art Direction: @moshoodat Photographer: @islandboiphotography _________________________________ #islandboiphotography #moshoodat

A post shared by Joey Rosado (@islandboiphotography) on

8.

The only meat I eat comes in sweatpants! @fernello

A post shared by Monifa Jansen (@monifajansen) on

9.

10.

 

