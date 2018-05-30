3 great cuddling sex positions for tonight

news

The Cradle

This position is great if one of you particularly needs to be lying on your back.

It also allows eye contact without necessarily feeling invasive, since the cradler can always rest their head in the crook of the cradlee's neck.

While this distant cousin of the Spoon does offer a fun alternative that's great for couples who prefer a more Dom/sub dynamic even to their cuddling, it's hard to argue that it delivers the pure body contact footage of some of the other cuddle positions.

The independent

This is a great position if you tend to feel more comfortable facing in opposite directions.

And it can be useful after an argument when you want to let the other person know you still love them — just scootch over in that direction a little until your backs are touching.

The cuddle twist

Some of the best cuddles happen on sofas, couches.

No talk of getting up or moving to another room will satisfy these passionate cuddlers, and for that, you kind of have to grudgingly approve. Plus, here, you can get a leg up — literally.