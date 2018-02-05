24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

news

No doubt, Ghanaian actress and TV host, Andrea Owusu popularly called Efia Odo is taking over the Ghanaian entertainment industry with her fashion sense and eloquence.



After holding the coveted title of Sexiest Female Celebrity for 2017, the Kwese TV host seemed to have found herself a fierce competitor, Nina Ricchie.

READ ALSO:You have to see Berla Mundi's wedding gown, its stunning!

Nina Ricchie is a Ghanaian musician who went viral when a photo of her in a form-fitting black dress selling ice water was shared all over social media.

Click link in bio #tsoobichallenge A post shared by Nina Ricchie (@ricchiericch) on Feb 4, 2018 at 12:56am PST



She is currently signed under Black Musik avenue by Ghanaian musician, D Black.



Check out the photos below and give us our comments

Efia Odo

A post shared by Efia Odo #emo#8J+Pvg==## (@efia_odo) on Aug 6, 2017 at 6:20am PDT

READ ALSO: Meet the beautiful family of Zylofon CEO, Mr. Appiah Mensah

Nina Ricchie