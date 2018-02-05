Home > Hot Pulse >

Who holds the sexiest female celebrity title?


Efia Odo vs Nina Richie Who holds the sexiest female celebrity title?

Nina Ricchie is a Ghanaian musician who went viral when a photo of her in a form-fitting black dress selling ice water was shared all over social media.

Nina Ricchie and Efia Odo play

Nina Ricchie and Efia Odo
No doubt, Ghanaian actress and TV host, Andrea Owusu popularly called Efia Odo is taking over the Ghanaian entertainment industry with her fashion sense and eloquence.

After holding the coveted title of Sexiest Female Celebrity for 2017, the Kwese TV host seemed to have found herself a fierce competitor, Nina Ricchie.

She is currently signed under Black Musik avenue by Ghanaian musician, D Black.

Check out the photos below and give us our comments

Efia Odo

Nina Ricchie

