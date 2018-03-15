Home >

How Stonebwoy makes and spends his money


Stonebwoy How Ghanaian artiste makes and spends his money

When Ghanaians talk about musicians with fat bank accounts, his name is surely mentioned. But how does he make and spend his cash?

Stonebwoy is one of the most famous musicians in Ghana. He also doubles up as the CEO of the Burniton Music Group. The rise of this star has been quite a journey that began way back in his school days.

His talent has seen him win the BET Awards for Best International Act: Africa in 2015.

But how does he make and spend his cash?

How Stonebwoy makes money.

Music shows and Tours

Stonebwoy is one of the richest musicians currently in Ghana with an estimated net worth of thousands of dollars. He earns a lot from his world tours and local shows. Late last year, his tour around Europe has been rumored to reign in a lot of money to the leading Ghanaian artist.

 

Album sales

He also earns a lot of his income from the sale of his album. The album ‘Epistles of Mama’ has brought in a lot of revenue. With more than a million views on Spotify, the star has really established his target audience across the world. 

 

Endorsement deals

 

Multi award winning Ghanaian dancehall artist Stonebwoy inked an amazing deal with Tommy Hilfiger amongst others. He is the first Ghanaian musician to sign a brand association deal of such nature.

This is how he spends his money

Recruiting talents

Stonebwoy is the CEO of Burniton Music Group. The group helps in discovering and exploring young talents in Ghana. He has helped in starting the careers of many Ghanaian artists who are currently topping charts with their killer hits. 

 

Donations

Through his foundation called the Livingstone Foundation, he has supported a lot of people.

The foundation supports the hospital bills of the individuals that have been disabled by accidents, Orthopedic cases specifically.

The Livingstone Foundation has been in existence since 2014.

The dancehall artist says  “Up until this point in life, I can never forget where I come from and although I don’t have it all to give, I always make an effort to hand in the little that I can give to ones who deserves it. In the long run, I pray to support those that have been disabled one way or the other by accidents,” . 

 

Cars

The ‘my name’ hitmaker has a wide taste when it comes to cars. Among his fleet of cars, you will notice the customized Hyundai Sonata. It’s armed with a 2.4 L engine. It has 185 horsepower meaning it can maintain its stability even when under high speed. The car was reported to be as a result of the deal he signed to Zylofon media. He also owns a Porsche Panamera. The luxurious car is worth a fortune.

 

