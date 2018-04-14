Home > New Articles >

4 natural ways to regrow hair on your bald head


4 natural ways women can regrow hair on their bald head

Using natural way makes your hair follicles stronger, reduce hair fall and stimulate hair growth.

Due to the difficulty in getting the right hair products which contain natural ingredients to buy is  causing most women to have a bald frontal hairline.

Most products on the market contain chemicals which have adverse side effects.

To be on the safer side, try using these inexpensive and natural means to regrow your hair.

  • Onion

Most people don’t like to use onion because of its pungent smell. However, it is loaded with antibacterial and antifungal properties that help to restore lost nutrients to your scalp. It is also rich in sulfur, which is known to minimize breakage and thinning.

Massage the onion juice on the receding hairline and scalp. Leave it on for an hour. Rinse it clean with a mild shampoo.

  • Olive Oil

Super packed with antioxidants and vitamin E, olive oil used for many culinary purposes is also good for your hair. Olive oil rejuvenates and strengthens your hair when you apply heat to it.

Take a tablespoon of olive oil, add a teaspoon of cinnamon powder and a tablespoon of honey. Massage it onto the balding spot. Let it sit for 20 to 30 minutes. Rinse the Ayurvedic remedy for receding hairline with a mild shampoo.

  • Black Pepper

Black pepper makes every meal taste better and it also stimulates blood flow, which in turn promotes new hair follicle growth.  Regular use of black pepper decreases shedding and also works as a scalp detox.

Grind a few peppercorns into a smooth paste by adding a few drops of lemon juice. Apply it to the balding spot. Wait till it dries and then rinse.

  • Aloe vera

 Aloe vera has been used for a host of purposes and scientists keep discovering its new benefits with each passing day. It’s relevant to the beauty world can’t be underestimated.

This natural gel is great in helping to fight hair loss. Applying a quarter copy of aloe vera on your scalp weekly will help reduce dandruff and hair loss.

Apply aloe vera on the affected areas for fifteen minutes at a time and then rinse it with warm water.

