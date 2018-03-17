Home > New Articles >

5 things happy couples should do together once every week


Marriage Tips 5 things happy couples should do together once every week

Keep the love alive everyday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Okyeame Kwame and Annica play

Okyeame Kwame and Annica
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

What makes a successful marriage or relationship? How do you keep the bond from breaking?

Every happy relationship is just made up of a series of little things. Here are some things you can do today to reinforce your connection.

  • Go to bed at the same time

Happy couples share their day right up to and including bedtime. If one wants to wait up to watch the end of a movie, then the other waits with them. Going to bed at different times is only a small step away from going to bed in separate beds.

  • Have a date night

Some couple thinks that date night is for bachelors who are dating and preparing to get married. In fact, going out on dates after marriage is very important if you want to keep things going in your relationship.

Couples who spend time together have a quality relationship and lower divorce rates than those who are always caught up in their work.

READ ALSO:5 signs that your boyfriend is a sapiosexual

  • Cook favorite meals together

As the sayings go, couples who cook together stay together. Trust, love, constant communication, quality of sex and money are the few things that determine the success of every relationship.

But did you know that how you cook  that's right, cook  could keep you together or tear you apart? Make time for your spouse and spend more time together dining at home.

  • Surprise each other with gifts

It’s true. The little things you do for someone can have a great impact on your relationship. Keep the love alive and let your spouse feel special every day with your gifts and cute messages.

It doesn’t necessarily have to be an expensive gift but some very thoughtful.

READ ALSO: 10 gorgeous heels brides could try on their wedding day

  • Exercise together

Couples are busily chasing money that they forget to keep in shape. Early Saturday morning, you can jog together and tidy up your home together. Share house chores, finish in time and get busy in bed.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

In Kenya: Disappointed robber demands refund of bribe paid to police In Kenya Disappointed robber demands refund of bribe paid to police
Wakanda Forever 1&2: Nollywood just released a spin-off of the Black Panther sequel Wakanda Forever 1&2 Nollywood just released a spin-off of the Black Panther sequel
Recipe for Ghanaian flour chips: How to prepare baked flour (pastry) chips Recipe for Ghanaian flour chips How to prepare baked flour (pastry) chips
Techno Camon C9: Techno Camon C9 review: problems, battery life, camera test and more Techno Camon C9 Techno Camon C9 review: problems, battery life, camera test and more
Recipe for Ghana tea bread: How to make Ghana tea bread Recipe for Ghana tea bread How to make Ghana tea bread
Recipe for Ghanaian bofrot: How to make dry crunchy bofrot Recipe for Ghanaian bofrot How to make dry crunchy bofrot

Recommended Videos

NOTHING BEATS A LONDONER NOTHING BEATS A LONDONER
Africa Connect Kigali Africa Connect Kigali
Chinese teacher cycles from Benin to China Chinese teacher cycles from Benin to China



Top Articles

1 Recipe for Ghana tea bread How to make Ghana tea breadbullet
2 Wakanda Forever 1&2 Nollywood just released a spin-off of the Black...bullet
3 Investment banks in Ghana Top 5 investment banks in Ghana and why...bullet
4 Mutual funds in Ghana Top 5 mutual funds in Ghanabullet
5 In Kenya Disappointed robber demands refund of bribe paid to policebullet
6 Beaches with resort Best 10 beaches in Ghana with resortbullet
7 Recipe for yam balls How to make spicy yam ballsbullet
8 Recipes for pizza How to make pizza dough without yeastbullet
9 Common diseases in Ghana Top 10 diseases you should be...bullet
10 Recipe for coconut chin chin How to make soft coconut...bullet

Related Articles

Pulse Weddings Photos from Ghana MP's lavish wedding is everything and more
Wedding Tips 10 gorgeous heels brides could try on their wedding day
Relationship Tips 5 signs that your boyfriend is a sapiosexual
Wedding Tips 5 beautiful places in Ghana you can enjoy your honeymoon
Personality Check Check out what your birth month says about you
Wedding Tips 5 thoughtful wedding gifts every Ghanaian man would love
Photo Nana Addo wishes wife a lovely birthday
Celebrity Baby Photos from naming ceremony of Ameyaw Debrah’s son at his wedding

New Articles

Photos from Ghana MP's lavish wedding is everything and more
Pulse Weddings Photos from Ghana MP's lavish wedding is everything and more
Scandal Married pastor mistakenly shares photo of him kissing another man
Church member sues pastor who took his SUV car and life savings
False Prophecy Church member sues pastor who took his SUV car and life savings for breakthrough
Woman making millions from the sale of her breast milk to men
Bumper Harvest This woman is making millions from the sale of her breast milk to men