Chelsea striker relaxes with pregnant wife in Dubai


Alvaro Morata Chelsea striker relaxes with pregnant wife in Dubai

Alvaro Morata and Alice Campello relax in Dubai with the latter displaying a baby bump in the process

Spanish striker Alvaro Morata after not receiving a call-up to his national team this international has decided to use this period to relax and spend time with friends and family in Dubai.

Alvaro Morata along with three other Chelsea stars were caught in Dubai dining with at the famous chef Mesret Gokce’s restaurant

Well it turns out Alvaro Morata is still in Dubai and this time he has been pictured with his wife Alice Campello.

The Chelsea marksman made reference to his wife’s baby bump as he posted a picture of himself and his pregnant wife on Instagram

The picture was with the caption 'What a beautiful bump! Love you to death! I cannot wait to make the family bigger.' 


Alvaro Morata and Alice Campello are expecting twins according to reports. The couple got engaged in December 2016 and got married in June 2017.

Alvaro Morata has 10 goals out of 24 games in the English Premier League.  

