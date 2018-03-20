Chief Abiola breaks silence on Bulldog’s death threat

news

Chief Abiola, the gentleman Bulldog claimed threatened to take his life has spoken about the issue.

In an exclusive interview on YFM, Chief Abiola disclosed he called Bulldog on the said night but he never threatened to kill him like Bulldog said in his interview on Zylofon FM.

Chief Abiola, one of the Stonebwoy’s affiliates revealed;“I only called him on phone an hour after the attack"because he led the thugs in. Initially, we all thought it was a robbery until we saw Bulldog whom obviously is known to all of us and I know him personally.

“So I angrily called him on phone to enquire why the attack and by so doing he put our lives in danger because anything could have happened.”

Retracing the events of the night, Abiola recounted;

“We were inside when Selasi, Stonebwoy's younger brother run to us screaming, we rushed out only to find about 8 guys on the compound trying to move Stonebwoy’s car away.

“So apparently stonebwoy sent Selasi to pick up his bag and money he left in the car for him in the hotel room then the guys rushed the boy at the car park and beat him up, took the car keys and money.

“Just when they were about speeding off, one of the bodyguard for Stonebwoy luckily was outside so he jumped into the car and struggled with them as we all rush to the scene.

“He Bulldog fears Cyborg and they taught Cyborg would come looking for him. That’s how come he’s spreading all this falsehood about me".Abiola said.