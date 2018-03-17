Home > New Articles >

Church member sues pastor who took his SUV car and life savings


False Prophecy Church member sues pastor who took his SUV car and life savings for breakthrough

During one of Kingsley Abiekunogho's church programmes in September last year, a visiting pastor asked the complainant to donate the said car N20, 000 in order to experience the breakthrough God had for him.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Church member sues pastor who took his SUV car and life savings play

Church member sues pastor who took his SUV car and life savings
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Founder of God Is Able Mega Fire Ministry at Opolo, Yenagoa in Nigeria has been arraigned for court by the Bayelsa State police after his arrest occasioned by a report filed by a churchgoer claiming that he had taken his Toyota SUV car and further made him withdraw all monies in his account for him.

Kingsley Abiekunogho reportedly made one Jones Seiyefa his Toyota SUV and N20, 000 to him in order to have a “spiritual breakthrough”.

He has been charged with obtaining the car and the money by false pretence.

Reports have it that during one of his church programmes in September last year, a visiting pastor asked the complainant to donate the said car N20, 000 in order to experience the breakthrough God had for him.

Church member sues pastor who took his SUV car and life savings play

Church member sues pastor who took his SUV car and life savings

 

READ MORE: Disappointed robber demands refund of bribe paid to police

Jones Seiyefa was given some “special” the next day to drink so as to facilitate the breakthrough.

Apparently, it was only after transferring nthe ownership of the car and the money to the pastor that he came back to his real senses.

Instead of the breakthrough, the complainant’s life reportedly became more miserable.

A relative said she tried fruitlessly to stop the complainant from obeying the so-called prophesy.

She said: “By the grace of God, days after he did the change of ownership he came back to his senses and revealed that he did all he did because he was under some kind of influence.”

Kingsley Abiekunogho pleaded not guilty and the magistrate’s court judge, Eke Spiff ordered him to produce the guest pastor who pronounced the said prophecy.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

In Kenya: Disappointed robber demands refund of bribe paid to police In Kenya Disappointed robber demands refund of bribe paid to police
Wakanda Forever 1&2: Nollywood just released a spin-off of the Black Panther sequel Wakanda Forever 1&2 Nollywood just released a spin-off of the Black Panther sequel
Recipe for Ghanaian flour chips: How to prepare baked flour (pastry) chips Recipe for Ghanaian flour chips How to prepare baked flour (pastry) chips
Techno Camon C9: Techno Camon C9 review: problems, battery life, camera test and more Techno Camon C9 Techno Camon C9 review: problems, battery life, camera test and more
Recipe for Ghana tea bread: How to make Ghana tea bread Recipe for Ghana tea bread How to make Ghana tea bread
Recipe for Ghanaian bofrot: How to make dry crunchy bofrot Recipe for Ghanaian bofrot How to make dry crunchy bofrot

Recommended Videos

NOTHING BEATS A LONDONER NOTHING BEATS A LONDONER
Africa Connect Kigali Africa Connect Kigali
Chinese teacher cycles from Benin to China Chinese teacher cycles from Benin to China



Top Articles

1 Recipe for Ghana tea bread How to make Ghana tea breadbullet
2 Wakanda Forever 1&2 Nollywood just released a spin-off of the Black...bullet
3 Investment banks in Ghana Top 5 investment banks in Ghana and why...bullet
4 Mutual funds in Ghana Top 5 mutual funds in Ghanabullet
5 In Kenya Disappointed robber demands refund of bribe paid to policebullet
6 Beaches with resort Best 10 beaches in Ghana with resortbullet
7 Recipe for yam balls How to make spicy yam ballsbullet
8 Recipes for pizza How to make pizza dough without yeastbullet
9 Common diseases in Ghana Top 10 diseases you should be...bullet
10 Top 10 universities in Ghana Top 10 best universities...bullet

Related Articles

In Court Disappointed robber demands refund of bribe paid to police
Casting Out Evil Spirit Mother kills baby in attempt to exorcise her
2 Life Sentences "You must be removed permanently from society" - Court jails Female genitals dealer
End Of Road Donald Trump and wife mysteriously divorce
Jealousy My husband smells my pant whenever I leave home and come back- Wife fumes
Saddening Photos Soldier reveals how he sleeps in the bush
Video Man packs himself in a box like frozen fish to migrate to Europe
Official Porn Boss forgets to hang up conference call, broadcasts sex with female colleague
Scandal Married pastor mistakenly shares photo of him kissing another man
People Are Asking Is this a dog or human being?

New Articles

Photos from Ghana MP's lavish wedding is everything and more
Pulse Weddings Photos from Ghana MP's lavish wedding is everything and more
Scandal Married pastor mistakenly shares photo of him kissing another man
Woman making millions from the sale of her breast milk to men
Bumper Harvest This woman is making millions from the sale of her breast milk to men
Okyeame Kwame and Annica
Marriage Tips 5 things happy couples should do together once every week