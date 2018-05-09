GFA officials have not left Ghana because of Anas

news

The President of the Ghana Football Assocation Kwesi Nyantakyi has rubbished the claims of the officials from his outfit fleeing the country due to the impending expose by Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

After veteran journalist Kwaku Baako spoke to reveal that the new Anas Aremeyaw Anas expose titled “number 12” will be a mix of football and politics.

This brought up rumors of Ghana Football Association officials having left the country because of the video

The Ghana Football Association President Kwesi Nyantakyi in speaking to Graphic Sports did say that the rumors are to this effect have been borne by pure mischief against his outfit

So far as I know, no FA official has left the country over that. The only two people I know are out of Ghana at the moment is my good self and General Secretary Isaac Addo. Both of us are on official CAF duty. We are both returning latest by Thursday. Running football is not a full time job for the GFA Executive Committee so if someone travels to do his private business how does that amount to running away? For someone to suggest that we are running away is pure mischief,”

The GFA President has been in the limelight after the sacking of George Afriyie as Vice President of the Ghana Football Association.

This move has raised doubts on Nyantakyi going by his decision not to seek re-election in 2019 when his current tenure comes to an end.