Home > New Articles >

Ghana Police use catapult to catch thief who hid up a tree


Under-resourced? Ghana Police use catapult to catch thief who hid up a tree

A Ghanaian police officer is shown in viral images drawing on a local catapult to apprehend a thief as another man shone a torchlight up a tree.

  • Published:
Image
  • The tree in which the suspected criminal was reportedly hiding
     The tree in which the suspected criminal was reportedly hiding   
  • Ghana police uses catapult to apprehend suspected thief
    Ghana police uses catapult to apprehend suspected thief   
  • The suspected criminal, finally apprehended by the Ghana Police service
    The suspected criminal, finally apprehended by the Ghana Police service 
  • The suspected criminal being whisked away in a truck by the Ghana Police   
  • The suspected criminal being whisked away in a truck by the Ghana Police
    The suspected criminal being whisked away in a truck by the Ghana Police   
  • The suspected criminal, finally apprehended by the Ghana Police service
    The suspected criminal, finally apprehended by the Ghana Police service   
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Policing across the world is a very essential part of every country’s security setup and is usually treated with the most care…or at least, it is supposed to be.

However, around 11:31PM on April 1, the Ghanaian Twittersphere was left in utter shock as news spread of how a local police force was using catapult to apprehend a thief.

READ ALSO: Police hunt attackers following assault at NDC MP's residence

In what seemed like an April Fools’ Day prank, a user of the social network, ‏@Spino_OnipSgh posted a photoset with the caption “Thief for labone coffee shop, he dey hide for tree top. The police dey use catapult”.

 

In the attached pictures, a man dressed in the Ghanaian police uniform is shown drawing on a local catapult as another man shone a torchlight up a tree.

Ghana police uses catapult to apprehend suspected thief play Ghana police uses catapult to apprehend suspected thief (Twitter / N'abania)

 

A subsequent tweet from the same user showed the police apprehended the suspected thief, whisking him away in the trunk of a pickup truck.

 

However, the irony of the situation was not lost on Ghanaians as the tweet has since started catching flames garnering close to 171 Retweets and 74 Likes at the time of going to publication.

The suspected criminal being whisked away in a truck by the Ghana Police play The suspected criminal being whisked away in a truck by the Ghana Police (Twitter / N'abania)

 

Other social users have commented on the issue, with one asking the crucial question; “Lmaoo the catapult wey hit am den he fall or he naa drop?”.

 

Another user, who couldn’t help but show his admiration for the police force, tweeted, “Ghana Police just dey form ! Catapult paaaa”.

 

Is the Ghana Police Service under resourced?

Earlier in the year, President of Policy Think Tank IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe expressed concerns over the logistical challenges faced by the Ghana Police Service, saying the situation is hindering its efforts at providing adequate security in the country.

READ ALSO: Police arrest two medical officers over injection deaths

While speaking on the Accra-based radio station, Citi FM on the attack at the Kwabenya District Police Headquarters which led to the killing of a police officer on duty and the freeing of seven inmates, he stated that “The Police Service is in such a decrepit state and I am appalled…The armory the Police Service has are Second World War type armory”.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Gathoni Wamuchomba: Rich men, marry more women and save society – Female MP Gathoni Wamuchomba Rich men, marry more women and save society – Female MP
Top 10 exports from Ghana: These are the top 10 products exported from Ghana Top 10 exports from Ghana These are the top 10 products exported from Ghana
Fatima Dangote: Dangote’s daughter and her husband on an exotic island for their honeymoon Fatima Dangote Dangote’s daughter and her husband on an exotic island for their honeymoon
How to create an app: How to create an app without coding How to create an app How to create an app without coding
How to create beach waves: How to get beach waves hair without heat How to create beach waves How to get beach waves hair without heat
Recipe for Ghana shito: How to make shito with meat Recipe for Ghana shito How to make shito with meat

Recommended Videos

NOTHING BEATS A LONDONER NOTHING BEATS A LONDONER
Africa Connect Kigali Africa Connect Kigali
Chinese teacher cycles from Benin to China Chinese teacher cycles from Benin to China



Top Articles

1 How to apply for CEPS in Ghanabullet
2 Top 10 exports from Ghana These are the top 10 products exported from...bullet
3 Investment banks in Ghana Top 5 investment banks in Ghana and why...bullet
4 Gathoni Wamuchomba Rich men, marry more women and save society –...bullet
5 Mutual funds in Ghana Top 5 mutual funds in Ghanabullet
6 Fatima Dangote Dangote’s daughter and her husband on an exotic...bullet
7 Ahonya Review How fast and effective is ahonya delivery?bullet
8 Ghana Teak Review What is Ghana teak best used for?bullet
9 Recipe for coconut chin chin How to make soft coconut...bullet
10 Smartphones in Ghana Top 10 smartphones in Ghanabullet

Related Articles

NDC Deputy Secretary Koku Anyidoho says he remains unrepentant
Crimes Police hunt attackers following assault at NDC MP's residence
Military Agreement Where is Akufo-Addo? President silent as US military deal divides nation
Robbery in Accra Family tied up in home, robbed at gunpoint
Politics Eschew acrimony and put Ghana first -Palmer-Buckle tells NPP,NDC
New Senchi Health Centre One more person dies after receiving 'mysterious' injection
Good Friday Not even pastors can curse you – Mensa Otabil
Mysterious Injection Multiple investigations launched into injection deaths at New Senchi Health Centre
Senchi Health Centre Police arrest two medical officers over injection deaths
Racism White woman jailed for insulting black people

Top Videos

1 Video Wiyaala - Village Sexbullet

New Articles

Alvaro Morata Chelsea striker relaxes with pregnant wife in Dubai
5 foods that cause bad breath you didn’t know of
Pulse Foods 5 foods that cause bad breath you didn’t know of
Angry man kills sex doll, dumps the body in a bush
You Are Too Dry Angry man kills sex doll, dumps the body in a bush
Rent agent jailed for 1,23o years for defrauding accommodation seekers
Day Of Reckoning Estate agent jailed for 1,230 years for defrauding accommodation seekers