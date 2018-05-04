news

Working as volunteer with IVHQ, the world’s leading volunteer travel company, in Ghana is an experience you should place on your wish list.

Ghana has 6 programs to choose from. You may choose from Childcare, Construction and Renovation, Medical, Sports, Teaching and Agriculture. Or you can also start your own initiative especially when it’s not part of the programs. Just talk it out with the program coordinator or local stuff, to help out with the details.

Also have to weekends to do some sightseeing and rich culture of the people. All you need is an open mind and adventurous spirit.

COST INVOLVED IN VOLUNTEERING WITH IVHQ

IVHQ is known to be the most reliable volunteer travel company with affordable fees. Forming partnerships with local organisations to cut down cost whilst providing affordable, safe and memorable experiences. See below for a complied price list.

Length of program Program Fee $USD 1 week $270 2 weeks $390 3 weeks $490 4 weeks $590 5 weeks $690 6 weeks $790 8 weeks $1,040 10 weeks $1,290 12 weeks $1,550 16 weeks $2,090 20 weeks $2,630 24 weeks $3,170

Extra charges could arise out of visa, souvenirs, in-country tours and a mandatory travel insurance.

DURATION FOR VOLUNTEERING WITH IVHQ

Volunteers working with IVHQ can choose to a period between 1 to 24 weeks. These programs start on the 1 and 15 of every month

TOOLS NEEDED WHEN VOLUNTEERING WITH IVHQ

Malaria medication

Mosquito net

Unlocked cell phone (you would get help from the team in Ghana)

Sunscreen

Rechargeable fan (for areas without power or frequent power cuts)

Travel pillow

SUPPLIES NEEDED WHEN VOLUNTEERING WITH IVHQ

Volunteers need to be 18 years and above

Travel insurance

Criminal background check report

STEPS TO VOLUNTEER WITH IVHQ

Become a volunteer in these 5 easy steps.

Step 1: Plan and Research.

Volunteering is a time consuming activity, so keep your work, family and other commitments in mind. Make provision to make enough time to go about your volunteering activities without other pressing issues, taking up your time. Research as much as you can especially if you are looking to travel abroad. Read through reviews and other volunteer experiences to give an idea of what to expect.

Step 2: Find a suitable program.

IVHQ has a wide range of programs in over 40 destinations. Programs include Medical, Childcare, Construction and Renovation, Agriculture, Sports and Education. Take into consideration your interest and skills to find an appropriate program.

Step 3: Choose your destination

Now focus on where you want to go. Through your research, you would have a fair idea of the various locations around the world. What to expect, activities, food and the culture of the people.

Step 4: Time to Register

The next step is to apply online for free. This doesn’t commit you to IVHQ but it helps them know you better, to answer your question. This process isn’t cat in stone, and can be changed later whenever you want. You will receive an email 2 days after submitting your application online, from the Program Manager. Through this your dates, destination and project will be confirm. They will also help by connecting you with your local team, advisory services on how to pay for your program through telephone and email communication.

Step 5: Get Ready!

Remember, to pack all your essentials. Ghana is a bit of a conservative country, so you might want to pack clothes that are a bit conservative and professional (especially for teachers). But you can still have your shorts and tank tops for the hot climate. Also have some hardy shoes on hand and a good bug spray.