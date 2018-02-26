How to draw a rose step by step for beginners

news

The rose flower, from the rose bush, has for many centuries been the symbol of love. Especially the popular red rose, which is heavily patronised during anniversaries and occasions such as Valentine’s Day.

The rose flower comes in many different colours such as red, white, purple, blue, black and yellow roses. We usually see roses in ornamental gardens but the rose flower has some amazing uses too. Roses make exceptionally sweet scented perfumes and they can also be dried and packaged as decoration and air fresheners. Some vine growers also use the rose bush to determine the health of their vines. They plant the rose bush at the end of each row of vines, and as long as they can see that the roses are healthy so are their vines.

In the Catholic Church, the rose symbolizes their Holy Rosary. Pink roses also signify joy, gratitude and innocence. A white rose stands for purity, innocence and sacred love. If you want to show splendour and royalty use a purple rose. A blue rose because of its natural nature is considered mysterious. The next time you want to show your friend how much you value your friendship use a yellow rose. Also you show consider sending a black rose to your soon to be ex.

Fresh roses can be quite expensive especially during festive occasions. You may opt for a fabric or plastic rose. Paper cut roses are also in vogue and quite cheap too. But if you are looking to go all out and make something yourself, you may consider drawing a rose.

Here is a step by step instructions for a beginner to draw a beautiful rose flower for that amazing person.

COST FOR DRAWING A ROSE STEP BY STEP FOR BEGINNERS

GHC 5.00(for your stationery)

DURATION FOR DRAWING A ROSE STEP BY STEP FOR BEGINNERS

Depends on your drawing skills but the whole session should not take more than 10mins.

TOOLS NEEDED WHEN DRAWING A ROSE STEP BY STEP FOR BEGINNERS

Hard/ soft pencil Eraser Paper sharpener

SUPPLIES NEEDED WHEN DRAWING A ROSE STEP BY STEP FOR BEGINNERS

Imagination Drawing paper

STEPS FOR DRAWING A ROSE FOR BEGINNERS

STEP 1

First begin by drawing a small coffee bean shape at the centre of your paper. This is going to be the centre of your rose bud.

STEP 2

Draw a spiral around the coffee bean. This should be draw from the coffee bean outwards in a clockwise curve. The spiral should not be too long, two laps are enough.

STEP 3

The next step is to draw two squiggly (logoligi) lines next to the spiral. One should start next to the inner spiral. And the other squiggly line should begin next to the outer spiral.

STEP 4

Next draw 3 connecting lines. One line from the spiral to the inner squiggly line. And the other 2 connecting lines is draw from an outer spiral downwards and an outer squiggly line downwards too. These lines are going to shape the bud at the centre of the rose.

STEP 5

Draw two leaves to enclose the bud. Now our bud is complete.

STEP 6

You are doing great so far…keep it up. Now we need to draw our petals. Our petal is a simple curve which touches the bud at certain points. This is to give it an irregular shape to make it appear real.

STEP 7

Draw the base of your flower. Then two little triangles to serve as base leave. For the stem, draw a noodle like structure.

STEP 8

Our rose is almost done. The next thing is to draw two big leaves on your stem. You may choose to either shade, colour or paint your beautiful rose.