How to make spicy yam balls

RECIPE NAME

How to prepare spicy yam balls

COOKING TIME

15mins-20mins

RECIPE TYPE

Side dish

CUISINE

Ghanaian

COOKING METHOD

Deep frying

NUTRITION

Yam balls are basically made from yam a vegetable tuber. Which is full of low calorie carbs which makes it a good fuel booster to take you through your day.

Yams are also said to be a low-glycemic index food which is good for diabetics. They are also rich in vitamin C and fibre. Not forgetting minerals such as calcium, potassium, magnesium and phosphorous. It also aids in weight loss.

INGREDIENTS

I small size tuber of Yam/ 1 kg yam

3 Eggs

1 medium can of corned beef

2 cloves of garlic (crushed)

I large onion(chopped)

2 tbsp. ginger

25g butter

2 tsp. Paprika –optional

4 tbsp. pepper flakes

2 cups bread crumbs

salt

INSTRUCTIONS

Put 3 cups of water into a saucepan and bring to boil.

Peel the yam and cut into bite sizes. This is to help it cook faster.

Wash your yam cuts into the boiling water. Add ½ tsp. of salt and cook for 5 min.

Remove from fire and strain out the excess water.

Using a masher or spoon and whilst hot, begin to mash up your yam. It is advisable to mash your yams hot to prevent lumps and achieve a smooth texture.

Add 2 tbsp. of butter, ginger, garlic, paprika, onions and corned beef. Continue to mash them up.

Break and separate your egg yolk from egg white. Add your yolk to the mashed yam and stir thoroughly. Allow to cool

Using a spoon scoop some of the mashed yam and roll into a ball to your preferred size. Set them aside in a plate.

Mix your bread crumbs with your pepper flakes.

Pick one of the balls, roll first in some bread crumbs then in the egg whites and then back into the breadcrumbs. Repeat this process for all the balls.

Pour enough oil in a pot for deep frying. Place over high heat until very hot. Gently place the balls one at a time into the oil.

Reduce heat and fry for 5-10 min. Depending on the size of your yam balls. Fry until golden

Remove and place on a paper napkin to drain the excess oil and cool.

SERVING SIZE

4 persons.

ABOUT

Yams are excellent substitute for potatoes. They are also inexpensive and easy to prepare. Delicious and tasty whether fried, boiled, baked or roasted. Their unique taste and versatile nature makes it a great side dish to just about everything especially spicy stews.