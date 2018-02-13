Home > New Articles >

How to make spicy yam balls


Recipe for yam balls How to make spicy yam balls

How spicy can you get? Make these delicious creamy and spicy yam balls. Enjoy with a tall glass of iced-tea on a sunny saturday afternoon. Start with this recipe.

  • Published:
Recipe for yam balls: How to make spicy yam balls play

Spicy yam balls
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

RECIPE NAME

How to prepare spicy yam balls

COOKING TIME

15mins-20mins

RECIPE TYPE

Side dish

CUISINE

Ghanaian

COOKING METHOD

Deep frying

NUTRITION

Yam balls are basically made  from yam a vegetable tuber. Which is full of low calorie carbs which makes it a good fuel booster to take you through your day.

Yams are also said to be a low-glycemic index food which is good for diabetics. They are also rich in vitamin C and fibre. Not forgetting minerals such as calcium, potassium, magnesium and phosphorous. It also aids in  weight loss.

READ ALSO: How to make pizza dough without yeast

INGREDIENTS

  • I small size tuber of Yam/ 1 kg yam
  • 3 Eggs
  • 1 medium can of corned beef
  • 2 cloves of garlic (crushed)
  • I large onion(chopped)
  • 2 tbsp. ginger
  • 25g butter
  •  2 tsp. Paprika –optional
  • 4 tbsp. pepper flakes
  •  2 cups bread crumbs
  • salt

INSTRUCTIONS

  • Put 3 cups of water into a saucepan and bring to boil.
  • Peel the yam and cut into bite sizes. This is to help it cook faster.
  • Wash your yam cuts into the boiling water. Add ½ tsp. of salt and cook for 5 min.
  • Remove from fire and strain out the excess water.
  • Using a masher or spoon and whilst hot, begin to mash up your yam. It is advisable to mash your yams hot to prevent lumps and achieve a smooth texture.
  • Add 2 tbsp. of butter, ginger, garlic, paprika, onions and corned beef. Continue to mash them up.
  • Break and separate your egg yolk from egg white. Add your yolk to the mashed yam and stir thoroughly. Allow to cool
Recipe for yam balls: How to make spicy yam balls play

Halved yam ball

 

  • Using a spoon scoop some of the mashed yam and roll into a ball to your preferred size.  Set them aside in a plate.
  • Mix your bread crumbs with your pepper flakes.
  • Pick one of the balls, roll first in some bread crumbs then in the egg whites and then back into the breadcrumbs. Repeat this process for all the balls.
  • Pour enough oil in a pot for deep frying. Place over high heat until very hot. Gently place the balls one at a time into the oil.
  • Reduce heat and fry for 5-10 min. Depending on the size of your yam balls. Fry until golden
  • Remove and place on a paper napkin to drain the excess oil and cool.

READ ALSO: The yams you've been eating are probably sweet potatoes — here's how to tell the difference

SERVING SIZE

4 persons.

ABOUT

Yams are excellent substitute for potatoes. They are also inexpensive and easy to prepare. Delicious and tasty whether fried, boiled, baked or roasted. Their unique taste and versatile nature makes it a great side dish to just about everything especially spicy stews.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Waakye and fish recipe: How to make tasty waakye and fish Waakye and fish recipe How to make tasty waakye and fish
Recipe for beef sauce: How to prepare Ghana vegetable beef sauce Recipe for beef sauce How to prepare Ghana vegetable beef sauce
Ghana mobile apps: Top 10 Ghana mobile apps Ghana mobile apps Top 10 Ghana mobile apps
Invasion 1897 review: Invasion 1897 characters, plots, quotes and lessons Invasion 1897 review Invasion 1897 characters, plots, quotes and lessons
Recipe for spring roll: How to make spring roll batter Recipe for spring roll How to make spring roll batter
Top 5 richest women in Ghana: Top 5 richest women in Ghana and their families Top 5 richest women in Ghana Top 5 richest women in Ghana and their families

Recommended Videos

NOTHING BEATS A LONDONER NOTHING BEATS A LONDONER
Africa Connect Kigali Africa Connect Kigali
Chinese teacher cycles from Benin to China Chinese teacher cycles from Benin to China



Top Articles

1 Top 5 richest women in Ghana Top 5 richest women in Ghana and their familiesbullet
2 Top 5 most expensive universities Top 5 most expensive universities in...bullet
3 How to create a website How to create a website form the scratchbullet
4 Recipes for smoothies How to make healthy smoothies for breakfastbullet
5 Recipe for yam balls How to make spicy yam ballsbullet
6 The Beautyful Ones Are Not Yet Born AreThe Beautyful Ones Yet...bullet
7 Recipe for spring roll How to make spring roll batterbullet
8 Recipe for beef sauce How to prepare Ghana vegetable beef...bullet
9 Invasion 1897 review Invasion 1897 characters, plots,...bullet
10 Ghana mobile apps Top 10 Ghana mobile appsbullet

New Articles

How to write a curriculum vitae that gets interview callls
How to write a CV How to write a curriculum vitae(CV) that gets interview calls
Beginners' guide to making a healthy classic garden salad
Recipes for salads How to make salad for a beginner
How to make homemade vanilla cake from the scratch with vanilla buttercream frostings
Vanilla cake recipe How to make homemade vanilla cake from the scratch
Yohannes Seyoume The Kenyan facing deportation from Canada over drugs