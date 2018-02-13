news
RECIPE NAME
How to make tasty waakye and fish
COOKING TIME
1hr 30mins
RECIPE TYPE
Main meal
CUISINE
Ghanaian
COOKING METHOD
Boiling, frying and stewing
NUTRITION
Waakye and fried fish can be considered as a complete meal on its own. A careful blend of proteins and carbs cooked to perfection.
Beans are high in proteins, antioxidants and fiber. They are a good alternative to high fat protein sources such as meat.
Rice also provides carbs that are is the body’s main source of energy and improves metabolism. It is also low in sodium which makes it one of the best foods for hypertensive patients.
INGREDIENTS
For waakye
- 2 cups beans
- 3 cups rice (either brown, local or perfumed)
- 3 millet stalks
- salt
For fried fish
- 1 kg Cassava fish
- 4 tbsp. ginger paste
- 4 tbsp. garlic paste
- Fish spice
- Salt
play
Waakye and wele stew
For waakye stew
- 2 cups cleaned chopped wele (cow hide)
- 4 large Fresh tomatoes
- 1 small packet Tin tomato
- 1 large onion
- 1 cup blended kpakposhito, onion, garlic and ginger mix.
- Dried pepper flakes
- Seasoning powder/cube
- Vegetable oil
Cooking Instructions
For waakye
- Remove any foreign material from the beans and likewise the rice if you used local or brown rice.
- Wash your bean with water. Drain out the water away until only the beans is left.
- Pour beans into a large pot and cover with enough water on high heat.
- Wash the millet stalks. Add it to the pot with the salt peter.
- Cook until beans are soft. Wash and add your rice. Add salt to taste.
- Turn heat low and cover with a well-fitting lid to simmer.
- Your waakye is ready.
For fish
- Clean fish and wash with lime infused water.
- Marinate fish with ginger, garlic and fish seasoning for 15mins.
- Heat enough oil in a pan on high heat
- Fry the fish on both sides until both sides are golden brown
- Remove with a spatula and place on a paper tissue to drain excess oil.
For waakye stew
- Heat enough oil in a saucepan over medium heat.
- Add your kpakposhito, ginger, garlic and onion mixture. Simmer until the mixture turns slightly brown
- Add tomato paste. Cover and allow to simmer for 5mins.
- Pour in your blended tomatoes and grounded red pepper. Stir to mix
- Add your wele, salt and seasoning.
- Cover and allow to simmer for 20mins.
- Tasty wele stew is ready.
SERVING SIZE
4 persons
ABOUT
Waakye and fish is never complete without wele stew and shito. This famous Ghanaian dish can be enjoyed anytime of the day but most like to have it for breakfast. Try pairing it with spaghetti, moist gari (usually with oil and water from the stew), fried plantains, eggs or slices of avocado pear.
There has been myth surrounding homemade waakye for quite a while. That is doesn’t taste as delicious as waakye sold by the “Ameria”. Follow this recipe to not only debunk the myth but treat yourself to a finger licking homemade waakye.