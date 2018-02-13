news

RECIPE NAME

How to make tasty waakye and fish

COOKING TIME

1hr 30mins

RECIPE TYPE

Main meal

CUISINE

Ghanaian

COOKING METHOD

Boiling, frying and stewing

NUTRITION

Waakye and fried fish can be considered as a complete meal on its own. A careful blend of proteins and carbs cooked to perfection.

Beans are high in proteins, antioxidants and fiber. They are a good alternative to high fat protein sources such as meat.

Rice also provides carbs that are is the body’s main source of energy and improves metabolism. It is also low in sodium which makes it one of the best foods for hypertensive patients.

READ ALSO: How to prepare 'Gari Piñon'

INGREDIENTS

For waakye

2 cups beans

3 cups rice (either brown, local or perfumed)

3 millet stalks

salt

For fried fish

1 kg Cassava fish

4 tbsp. ginger paste

4 tbsp. garlic paste

Fish spice

Salt

READ ALSO: How to prepare Ghanaian 'toolu beef angwa mu'

For waakye stew

2 cups cleaned chopped wele (cow hide)

4 large Fresh tomatoes

1 small packet Tin tomato

1 large onion

1 cup blended kpakposhito, onion, garlic and ginger mix.

Dried pepper flakes

Seasoning powder/cube

Vegetable oil

Cooking Instructions

For waakye

Remove any foreign material from the beans and likewise the rice if you used local or brown rice.

Wash your bean with water. Drain out the water away until only the beans is left.

Pour beans into a large pot and cover with enough water on high heat.

Wash the millet stalks. Add it to the pot with the salt peter.

Cook until beans are soft. Wash and add your rice. Add salt to taste.

Turn heat low and cover with a well-fitting lid to simmer.

Your waakye is ready.

READ ALSO: How to prepare moinmoin scones

For fish

Clean fish and wash with lime infused water.

Marinate fish with ginger, garlic and fish seasoning for 15mins.

Heat enough oil in a pan on high heat

Fry the fish on both sides until both sides are golden brown

Remove with a spatula and place on a paper tissue to drain excess oil.

For waakye stew

Heat enough oil in a saucepan over medium heat.

Add your kpakposhito, ginger, garlic and onion mixture. Simmer until the mixture turns slightly brown

Add tomato paste. Cover and allow to simmer for 5mins.

Pour in your blended tomatoes and grounded red pepper. Stir to mix

Add your wele, salt and seasoning.

Cover and allow to simmer for 20mins.

Tasty wele stew is ready.

READ ALSO: How to prepare stuffed pepper

SERVING SIZE

4 persons

ABOUT

Waakye and fish is never complete without wele stew and shito. This famous Ghanaian dish can be enjoyed anytime of the day but most like to have it for breakfast. Try pairing it with spaghetti, moist gari (usually with oil and water from the stew), fried plantains, eggs or slices of avocado pear.

There has been myth surrounding homemade waakye for quite a while. That is doesn’t taste as delicious as waakye sold by the “Ameria”. Follow this recipe to not only debunk the myth but treat yourself to a finger licking homemade waakye.