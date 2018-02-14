Home > New Articles >

Red red stew recipe: How to prepare African black eyed peas stew


Red red stew recipe How to prepare African black eyed peas stew (red red)

Red red stew is the best meal for a famished tummy. Especially one spiced with smoked tuna and some crunchy vegetables to boot. Follow this recipe to prepare your own beans stew. Enjoy!

  • Published:
Red red stew recipe: How to make African black eyed peas stew recipe play

African black eyed peas stew
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

RECIPE NAME

How to make African black eyed peas “red red” stew

COOKING TIME

45mins

RECIPE TYPE

Main course

CUISINE

Ghanaian

COOKING METHOD

Stewing

NUTRITION

African black eyed peas used in making “Red Red” stew are very healthy. They contain cancer-fighting plant chemicals such as phytosterols and isoflavones.

Fibre contained in beans are soluble which is important in controlling cholesterol levels and fills one up easily.

Beans is super food for a diabetic because of the slow, steady release of glucose by its complex carbohydrates instead of a sudden surge which usually occurs after eating simple carbs.

READ ALSO: How to prepare okro fries

INGREDIENTS

  • 2 cups of dried black eyed peas
  • I large onion
  • 4 large fresh tomatoes
  • ½ cup tomato paste
  • 3tbsp. freshly grounded cayenne pepper
  • A small piece of momoni (rotten fish)
  • 2 large bell peppers
  • 3 medium  sized carrots
  • Palm oil

COOKING INSTRUCTIONS

  • Remove all foreign materials from the beans and wash it lean. Pour 4 cups of water into a pot and place on high heat.
  • Add your washed bean and cook until tender. This would take about 25-30mins.
  • When the beans is also cooked. Take another saucepan and place on medium heat. Pour enough palm oil to cover the bottom.
  • Slice your onions into thick wedges and add to the hot oil. Add your momoni when the onion begins to caramelize.
  • Keep stirring to prevent it from sticking to the base of the pot. Wash and dice your tomatoes into thick wedges. Add to the pot.
  • Add your tomato paste. Stir and cover the saucepan. Allow to simmer for 5-10mins.
  • Add water, pepper, seasoning and salt to taste. Your beans would be cooked by now.
  • Pour it into your tomato sauce and stir. Add your diced carrots and green peppers for that extra crunchy taste.
  •  Cover and simmer for 5- 10mins.

READ ALSO: How to prepare 'kaaklo' and beans stew

Your favourite “Red Red” is ready.

Red red stew recipe: How to make African black eyed peas stew recipe play

Red-red with avocado

 

SERVING SIZE

4 persons

ABOUT

Quite popular among the Ewes in the Volta region, legend that the best tasting “Red Red” comes from Daavi…lol. But if there’s no Daavi within your reach, perfect your culinary skills with this recipe and enjoy your sumptuous “Red Red” stew.

African black pea stew is enjoyed primarily with fried ripe plantain with or without gari. It also goes well with rice, yam, plantain, kenkey and even banku. Deliciously satisfying, it fills you up quickly and sustains you for as long as it can. This ability has earned it a favourite among manual workers and those who need the most energy for intense activities. You may also introduce “Red Red” stew into your diet if you are looking to build some good strong muscles. Try our recipe, enjoy your meal and don’t forget to send your reviews!

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Banku and tilapia recipe: How to make banku and hot pepper with grilled tilapia Banku and tilapia recipe How to make banku and hot pepper with grilled tilapia
Waakye and fish recipe: How to make tasty waakye and fish Waakye and fish recipe How to make tasty waakye and fish
Recipe for beef sauce: How to prepare Ghana vegetable beef sauce Recipe for beef sauce How to prepare Ghana vegetable beef sauce
Recipe for yam balls: How to make spicy yam balls Recipe for yam balls How to make spicy yam balls
Ghana mobile apps: Top 10 Ghana mobile apps Ghana mobile apps Top 10 Ghana mobile apps
Invasion 1897 review: Invasion 1897 characters, plots, quotes and lessons Invasion 1897 review Invasion 1897 characters, plots, quotes and lessons

Recommended Videos

NOTHING BEATS A LONDONER NOTHING BEATS A LONDONER
Africa Connect Kigali Africa Connect Kigali
Chinese teacher cycles from Benin to China Chinese teacher cycles from Benin to China



Top Articles

1 Top 5 richest women in Ghana Top 5 richest women in Ghana and their familiesbullet
2 Top 5 most expensive universities Top 5 most expensive universities in...bullet
3 Recipe for beef sauce How to prepare Ghana vegetable beef saucebullet
4 Recipe for yam balls How to make spicy yam ballsbullet
5 Invasion 1897 review Invasion 1897 characters, plots, quotes and...bullet
6 How to create a website How to create a website form the scratchbullet
7 Recipe for spring roll How to make spring roll batterbullet
8 Ghana mobile apps Top 10 Ghana mobile appsbullet
9 Banku and tilapia recipe How to make banku and hot...bullet
10 The Beautyful Ones Are Not Yet Born AreThe Beautyful...bullet

New Articles

Recipes for smoothies: how to make healthy smoothies for breakfast
Recipes for smoothies How to make healthy smoothies for breakfast
How to write a curriculum vitae that gets interview callls
How to write a CV How to write a curriculum vitae(CV) that gets interview calls
Beginners' guide to making a healthy classic garden salad
Recipes for salads How to make salad for a beginner
How to make homemade vanilla cake from the scratch with vanilla buttercream frostings
Vanilla cake recipe How to make homemade vanilla cake from the scratch