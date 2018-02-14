Red red stew is the best meal for a famished tummy. Especially one spiced with smoked tuna and some crunchy vegetables to boot. Follow this recipe to prepare your own beans stew. Enjoy!
How to make African black eyed peas “red red” stew
45mins
Main course
Ghanaian
Stewing
Fibre contained in beans are soluble which is important in controlling cholesterol levels and fills one up easily.
Beans is super food for a diabetic because of the slow, steady release of glucose by its complex carbohydrates instead of a sudden surge which usually occurs after eating simple carbs.
Your favourite “Red Red” is ready.
4 persons
Quite popular among the Ewes in the Volta region, legend that the best tasting “Red Red” comes from Daavi…lol. But if there’s no Daavi within your reach, perfect your culinary skills with this recipe and enjoy your sumptuous “Red Red” stew.
African black pea stew is enjoyed primarily with fried ripe plantain with or without gari. It also goes well with rice, yam, plantain, kenkey and even banku. Deliciously satisfying, it fills you up quickly and sustains you for as long as it can. This ability has earned it a favourite among manual workers and those who need the most energy for intense activities. You may also introduce “Red Red” stew into your diet if you are looking to build some good strong muscles. Try our recipe, enjoy your meal and don’t forget to send your reviews!