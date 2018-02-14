news

RECIPE NAME

How to make African black eyed peas “red red” stew

COOKING TIME

45mins

RECIPE TYPE

Main course

CUISINE

Ghanaian

COOKING METHOD

Stewing

NUTRITION

African black eyed peas used in making “Red Red” stew are very healthy. They contain cancer-fighting plant chemicals such as phytosterols and isoflavones.

Fibre contained in beans are soluble which is important in controlling cholesterol levels and fills one up easily.

Beans is super food for a diabetic because of the slow, steady release of glucose by its complex carbohydrates instead of a sudden surge which usually occurs after eating simple carbs.

INGREDIENTS

2 cups of dried black eyed peas

I large onion

4 large fresh tomatoes

½ cup tomato paste

3tbsp. freshly grounded cayenne pepper

A small piece of momoni (rotten fish)

2 large bell peppers

3 medium sized carrots

Palm oil

COOKING INSTRUCTIONS

Remove all foreign materials from the beans and wash it lean. Pour 4 cups of water into a pot and place on high heat.

Add your washed bean and cook until tender. This would take about 25-30mins.

When the beans is also cooked. Take another saucepan and place on medium heat. Pour enough palm oil to cover the bottom.

Slice your onions into thick wedges and add to the hot oil. Add your momoni when the onion begins to caramelize.

Keep stirring to prevent it from sticking to the base of the pot. Wash and dice your tomatoes into thick wedges. Add to the pot.

Add your tomato paste. Stir and cover the saucepan. Allow to simmer for 5-10mins.

Add water, pepper, seasoning and salt to taste. Your beans would be cooked by now.

Pour it into your tomato sauce and stir. Add your diced carrots and green peppers for that extra crunchy taste.

Cover and simmer for 5- 10mins.

Your favourite “Red Red” is ready.

SERVING SIZE

4 persons

ABOUT

Quite popular among the Ewes in the Volta region, legend that the best tasting “Red Red” comes from Daavi…lol. But if there’s no Daavi within your reach, perfect your culinary skills with this recipe and enjoy your sumptuous “Red Red” stew.

African black pea stew is enjoyed primarily with fried ripe plantain with or without gari. It also goes well with rice, yam, plantain, kenkey and even banku. Deliciously satisfying, it fills you up quickly and sustains you for as long as it can. This ability has earned it a favourite among manual workers and those who need the most energy for intense activities. You may also introduce “Red Red” stew into your diet if you are looking to build some good strong muscles. Try our recipe, enjoy your meal and don’t forget to send your reviews!