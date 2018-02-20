news

Everyone has suffered through a speech before, but they have been some that you wished went on forever. The difference is in the delivery. These speakers have mastered the act of speech writing and delivery.

Master the art of how to write a speech like a pro through these steps. There are different types of speeches. Be sure to know which one fits your situation before you write. The types are:

Informative/demonstrative speech

An informative speech and I demonstrative speech are very similar in delivery. The only difference is that in a demonstrative speech, the speaker demonstrates to educate. But this is not an ideal situation, because even in the course of delivering an informative speech there may be some unplanned demonstrations. An informative speech is used to explain a concept and educate your audience. E.g., the History of the Ashanti kingdom (informative) and how to create a blog (demonstrative).

Persuasive speech

In such speeches your purpose is to cause a change in attitude or perceptions of your audience. For these kind of speeches, the message is tailored to suit the interest, beliefs and knowledge of the audience. This is to persuade your audience to buy into your opinions and act on your call. E.g., the Effects of Galamsey.

Special Occasion speeches

These are also inclusive of entertaining speeches. Special occasion speeches are delivered during special ceremonies like funerals. Such speeches must fit the occasion. Entertaining speeches are usually used during weddings, birthday parties etc. They aim to entertain and provide a relaxing mood.

COST

A speech written by yourself would cost next to nothing. But you can hire a professional speech writer. Their fees range from 20cedis and above. Depends on some factors like length, subject etc.

DURATION

Depending on the length of a speech, it could be written in even less than 20mins.

TOOLS NEEDED

Pen/pencil

Paper

Or a computer

SUPPLIES NEEDED

Research findings

passion

STEPS

Follow these 5 steps to write speeches like a professional.

Focus on your main ideas

Audience tend to lose interest quickly especially when the speech is long and boring. It’s advisable to give them a few main ideas. Preferably one or two. Research has revealed that people tend to remember little from speeches. You would want to make sure that the little they remember are your main ideas.

Write like how you talk

Your audience are going to listen to you and not read from you. Use spoken English when writing your speech. It makes it easier for you to read out and remember your lines. People would also be able to quickly grasp your message.

Present facts and stats

Present yourself as an authority in your subject. Do a thorough research about your subject. People tend to believe what you say when u exhibit confidence. Back up your arguments with facts. You may even add some charts and graphs to get the audience interactive. Specifics are very important when delivering a speech. Every speech is time bound, so don’t waste your minutes on frivolous things. Don’t leave your audience wondering what you were talking about.

Have a structure

For a smooth delivery of your speech, have a classic structure. Usually speeches are meant to persuade or as a call for action. The structure usually employed is the “problem-solution” structure. Make sure you have a solution lined up for the problem you have identified. A call for action at the end of the speech is usually effective.

Fewer words = clearer speech

Use short sentences, so you don’t have to run out of breath. Avoid big grammar, I doubt your audience would to be searching through a dictionary. After writing your speech, edit and cut out words which are complex. Use simple word to present your point.