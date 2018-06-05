news

ITEM REVIEWED

Is Ghana a great place to spend your holiday?

REVIEW TYPE

Lifestyle

REVIEW

Ghana should definitely one of the places on your holiday wish list. And yes Ghana is a great place to spend your holiday, to answer your ‘skeptical’ thoughts.

Before I dazzle you with all the wonderful things you can do in Ghana, let’s start with why you really need to take that “BREAK”. It’s about time we got honest about the terrible attitude of Ghanaians when it comes to taking time off to relax. It’s either they are too busy, too broke or taking all that cash outside Ghana.

READ ALSO: Are fermented foods in Ghana alcoholic?

Taking the chill pill has been known to keep the stress at bay. Which would do your health a lot of good. Why work so hard for all that cash, only to spend it at the hospital? Have you noticed that you get a lot of work done after a good rest? Similarly, productivity is on the increase when you resume work form your vacation. It also provides the opportunity for some bonding time with family. Exposes us to new and diverse cultures whilst boarding our scope. Come back more refreshed, experienced and wholesome.

Studies have shown that when most people think of vacations, the first destination that pops up in mind is Africa. But I don’t think these statistics included Ghanaians or Africans. Unfortunately, a lot of Ghanaians shun from having their vacation in their country. They prefer ‘exotic’ places such as Dubai, Europe, and Miami. And yet they are the very ones to complain about the tourist infrastructure in the country. Whilst gleefully investing in other countries. They continue to look with contempt on the tourism industry in the country.

READ ALSO: Why is hypertension becoming epidemic in Ghana

But how can we sell Ghana to foreigners if we ourselves are unwillingly to patronize Ghana ourselves. Full of diverse cultures and ethnic groups, Ghana has a wide heritage. It way cheaper and affordable to vacation in Ghana. Apart from the economic benefit and national development which are the rippling effects of spending holiday money in a country, it provides an opportunity for Ghanaians to get acquainted with other cultures and explore ancestral heritage.

Why stress over your vacation plans when trying to avoid stress is the reason why you are making those plans anyway? Experience Ghana at its finest whilst saving and learning. No hassling over your flight tickets, worry about your accommodation charges or your delicate tummy. Enjoy a luxurious drive through the busy streets of Accra, lined with colorful street hawkers, luring unsuspecting customers to patronize their wares. Or a quite one with picturesque scenery on the outskirts of the city.

Apart from the amazing historical castles and fortes to visit, the friendly atmosphere which exudes from the hospitality of the people certainly makes wonderful tour guides. A lot of activities and places to keep you busy such as the beaches, water falls, and canopy walk ways over lush green forests, monkey and crocodile sanctuaries. Or indulge in the rich traditional festival rites of Odum, Kumdum, Adea kesse, Homowo and Damba festivals.

READ ALSO: Zoe's Ghana Kitchen Has Zoe's ghana kitchen made the love for Ghanaian food more?

Rest your tired bones and aching muscles after your tours at our luxurious hotels and villas. Find La Palm Beach Hotel, Royal Fiesta and Accra City Hotel among others in Accra. Or if you fancy outside the city, you may want to book Royal Senchi, Holy Trinity Spa and Aqua Safari. You may also be more adventurous and try the far north where you can get great deals at Zaina Lodge, Grande Sophia Hotel and Hotel Zosimli.

Try Coconut Grove Village and Elima Bay Resort with some refreshing change of scenery and cool sea breeze. Let’s not forget Atlantic City Hotel and Protea Hotel in the oil city. Or the Golden Tulip Hotel in the city of the Golden stool.

RATING

Ghana is an idyllic and wonderful place to holiday.

CREATED BY

Ghana