news

Kenyans face a desperate wait after the country's main power producer threatened to close down some hydro power dams over poor rains.

KenGen says it will be forced to shut down power stations running on hydro in coming weeks if rains delay.

According to the company, several hydro stations are operating below minimum levels with River Tana powered Masinga,Gitaru,Kiambere among others the worst hit.

This means the cost of electricity is likely to increase as the generator switches on more thermal plants to in place of the cheap hydro power the nation relies on.

Vast swathes of East and Southern Africa continue to struggle with poor rainfall patterns.

KenGen is on schedule to add 160MW from Olkaria V geothermal plant by June next year.

Hydro accounts for 819.9MW, or 51 per cent of KenGen’s installed capacity with geothermal now pumping in 533.8MW.