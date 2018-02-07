news

A fierce critic of the Kenyan government who had been charged with treason has been deported to Canada as the political situation in Kenya continues to worsen.

NASA politician Miguna Miguna had been sent to court on Tuesday after his arrest at his Runda home by security operatives.

A Milimani High Court ordered his release but he was sent to another high court where the state charged him with treason.

Miguna Miguna stood alongside the opposition leader during his symbolic swearing-in in Nairobi last week in front of tens of thousands of supporters, seen as a fresh challenge to President Uhuru Kenyatta's re-election.

The charge says Miguna and others abetted an illegal oath that could bind Odinga to committing treason.

His deportation to Canada, a country where he holds citizenship has surprised many including his lawyers.

Mr. Cliff Ombeta told the Daily Nation newspaper he had been informed that Mr Miguna was on Tuesday evening put on a flight headed for Amsterdam then Canada.

Another meber of his legal team, Dr John Khaminwa also confirmed to the Daily Nation.

"It is true. He was forced into a KLM flight minutes to 10pm and we gather he is headed to Canada. Such a travesty of justice," Dr Khaminwa said by phone.

The government is expected to release an official statement on a situation that is certain to increase the gap between the governing Jubilee party and Raila Odinga's NASA coalition.