Nigerians produce Wakanda Forever after Black Panther release


Wakanda Forever 1&2 Nollywood just released a spin-off of the Black Panther sequel

After Black Panther movie grossed over $1bn, Nollywood has now made its own version of Wakanda forever

Four weeks after the release of the Black Panther sequel, Nigeria has produced its own version of the game-changing movie.

Marvel's introductory film to Wakanda superhero Black Panther continues to break records, recently crossing the $1 billion mark in worldwide sales, the studio is confirming that a sequel is definitely on-track to happen.

Nigeria, Africa’s largest economy, is also a cultural powerhouse that boasts the continent’s biggest film industry, known as Nollywood. Lagos is the country’s filmmaking hub.

Just two days ago, Nollywood’s Wakanda Forever was released.

The Nigerian version of Wakanda Forever 1&2 is set in a village in Nigeria and weaves traditional storytelling with juju/voodoo and comedic special effects to explore family and lineage in an African society.

It has already garnered thousands of views on YouTube, winning the attention of a global audience desperate to connect with the African continent.

The superhero Black Panther has received global attention not only for its spot on acting or storyline but also it represents a symbol of black power and solidarity.

Film fans, actors and comic enthusiasts around the world keep flocking to screenings of Marvel superhero movie “Black Panther” which opened in Africa’s most populous country.

 

