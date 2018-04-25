Home > New Articles >

No death as truck slams into 10 cars on the Dzorwulu N1


Failed Brakes!!! No death as truck slams into 10 cars on the Dzorwulu N1

Accident involving over 10 cars on the Dzorwulu road in Accra as no deaths are recorded.

No death as truck slams into 10 cars on the Dzorwulu N1 play

Car accident
A truck with failed brakes slammed into over 10 cars in Accra on Wednesday, April 25, 2018.

Reports reaching Pulse.com.gh pinpoints the location of this unfortunate incident as Dzorwulu on the N1 Highway.

Apparently, a truck carrying building cements lost control of its breaks as it got closer to the traffic lights. The driver could not bring the car to a halt and crashed into the cars of other drivers on the road.

Some of these cars have been badly damaged but no deaths have been recorded with a reported three sustaining injuries. Drivers and passengers alike were quick to jump out of their cars to help others as traffic jams the road connected other surburbs of Accra.

Pulse.com.gh is closely monitoring the situation and would quickly update our readers of any new developments.

