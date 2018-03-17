Photos from Ghana MP's lavish wedding is everything and more

news

Member of Parliament for the Nkwanta North constituency in the Volta Region Bless John Oti and his beautiful financée, Aku Sika walked down the aisle last month, February 2018 in a glamorous ceremony.

Born on October 19, 1979, at Saboba, Oti Bless wore an all-blue traditional kaftan for the engagement while his bride looked regal in form-fitting kente apparel with her long silky hair cascading around her shoulders as she smiled for the cameras.His lovely changed into another jaw-dropping kente fabric for the traditional message.

Aku Sika’s white gown was magnificent. Her hairstyle, makeup and wedding shoe matched perfectly with her stunning dress.

The handsome groom, Oti bless also sported white and wine colours for his big wedding.

Oti Bless holds a Diploma in Youth Development and Work which he obtained at the University of Ghana, Legon from 2010 to 2012 and proceeded to the Cape Coast University for his MA in Democracy, Governance, Law, and Development between 2012 to 2014.