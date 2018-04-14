Home > New Articles >

Prophetess arrested for burning WASSCE candidate during prayers


In Ghana Prophetess arrested for burning WASSCE candidate to death

The deceased, who is a final year student of Gomoa Ahyiem SHS, went for prayers on April 1, 2018, with her parents and siblings.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Asikuma Police Command in the Central Region has arrested a prophetess for burning a student’s body and killing her in the process.

The popular woman of God at Breman Bedum smeared the victim’s body with anointing oil before handing her the lit candle.

The deceased, who is a final year student of Gomoa Ahyiem SHS, went for prayers on April 1, 2018, with her parents and siblings.

READ ALSO: This 18-year-old Opoku Ware graduate gained admission to 8 top US universities

Portia Donkor went there to seek the face of God to enable her to pass the on-going West African Secondary School Certificate Exams (WASSCE).

As the prayer session proceeded, Prophetess Efua Eguawaa smeared the victim’s body with anointing oil and gave her a lit candle to hold as she performed some rituals.

READ ALSO: 3 Ghanaian girls gain admission into Harvard, Yale and MIT

However, the lit candle came into contact with Portia’s dress and the fire spread rapidly due to the oil on her body setting her ablaze.

Confirming the incident, Asikuma Police Commander, Supt Emmanuel Donkor Baah told Accra-based Class FM that “the whole body was seriously burnt and she was rushed to the Our Lady of Grace Hospital for treatment and referred to Korle Bu Teaching Hospital where she passed away yesterday [Wednesday 12 April 2018]”.

He added that the prophetess absconded but the police were able to arrest her with the help of some community members. The police are currently investigating the matter.

Videos

  • Pep Talk Let's talk Pep Talk
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

Indian movies in Ghana: Top 5 Indian movies that Ghanaians are crazy about Indian movies in Ghana Top 5 Indian movies that Ghanaians are crazy about
Relationship Tips: 6 simple ways to live in harmony with a partner who has anger issues Relationship Tips 6 simple ways to live in harmony with a partner who has anger issues
Nightclubs in Ghana: These are the best 10 nightclubs in Ghana Nightclubs in Ghana These are the best 10 nightclubs in Ghana
Under-resourced? Ghana Police use catapult to catch thief who hid up a tree Under-resourced? Ghana Police use catapult to catch thief who hid up a tree
Gathoni Wamuchomba: Rich men, marry more women and save society – Female MP Gathoni Wamuchomba Rich men, marry more women and save society – Female MP
Top 10 exports from Ghana: These are the top 10 products exported from Ghana Top 10 exports from Ghana These are the top 10 products exported from Ghana

Recommended Videos

NOTHING BEATS A LONDONER NOTHING BEATS A LONDONER
Africa Connect Kigali Africa Connect Kigali
Chinese teacher cycles from Benin to China Chinese teacher cycles from Benin to China



Top Articles

1 Investment banks in Ghana Top 5 investment banks in Ghana and why you...bullet
2 Ahonya Review How fast and effective is ahonya delivery?bullet
3 Fatima Dangote Dangote’s daughter and her husband on an exotic...bullet
4 Recipe for Ghana tea bread How to make Ghana tea breadbullet
5 Top 10 universities in Ghana Top 10 best universities in Ghana...bullet
6 Recipe for Ghana shito How to make shito with meatbullet
7 Mutual funds in Ghana Top 5 mutual funds in Ghanabullet
8 Recipe for beef sauce How to prepare Ghana vegetable beef...bullet
9 Pulse Fashion Top 10 Ghanaian celebrity stylists for 2017bullet
10 Smartphones in Ghana Top 10 smartphones in Ghanabullet

New Articles

How to create an app without coding
How to create an app How to create an app without coding
How to get beach waves hair without heat
How to create beach waves How to get beach waves hair without heat
Alvaro Morata Chelsea striker relaxes with pregnant wife in Dubai
5 foods that cause bad breath you didn’t know of
Pulse Foods 5 foods that cause bad breath you didn’t know of