Home > New Articles >

Rapist freed after offering his sister to be raped by victim's brother


Tit-For-Tat Rapist set free after offering his sister to be raped by victim's brother

The unthinkable incident reportedly happened in Pir Mahal in the Toba Tek Singh district, Punjab province of Pakistan on March 20.

  • Published:
Rapist freed after offering his sister to be raped by victim's brother play

Rapist freed after offering his sister to be raped by victim's brother
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A man who raped a lady in Pakistan was pardoned after both his family and that of the victim arrived at a compromise that the perpetrator’s sister should also be made available to be raped by the victim’s brother.

The unthinkable incident reportedly happened in Pir Mahal in the Toba Tek Singh district, Punjab province of Pakistan on March 20.

According to Daily Mail, the rapist’s sister was indeed produced and raped by the victim’s brother on the next day, March 21 as was agreed upon by the 12 member council drawn from the two families.

Reports say all the 12 council members comprising of four women one of whom was the second rape victim was arrested on Saturday after one police officer heard of the incident.

Rapist freed after offering his sister to be raped by victim's brother play

Rapist freed after offering his sister to be raped by victim's brother

 

READ MORE: 'Crazy' college student mixes and eats cereal from a pothole

Sub-Inspector Shaukat Ali Javed with the Pir Mahal Police reported the matter to his superiors leading to the arrest.

Apparently, this particular case is not unprecedented. Other reports suggest that in July last year, a village council ordered that a 16-year old girl be raped in revenge for a similar offence perpetrated by her brother on a 12-year old girl.

The youngster was then sexually assaulted in the presence of her parents and some other 40 members of the said village in the southern city of Multan in the same Pakistan.

Rape is a first degree crime across the world and in some countries, offenders are not entitled to bail, but ironically it is a tit-for-tat game in some countries like Pakistan.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Beauty Tips: 4 natural ways women can regrow hair on their bald head Beauty Tips 4 natural ways women can regrow hair on their bald head
Christiane Amanpour: Ghanaian man tells CNN journalist that poverty has made him faithful to his wife Christiane Amanpour Ghanaian man tells CNN journalist that poverty has made him faithful to his wife
In Ghana: Prophetess arrested for burning WASSCE candidate to death In Ghana Prophetess arrested for burning WASSCE candidate to death
Indian movies in Ghana: Top 5 Indian movies that Ghanaians are crazy about Indian movies in Ghana Top 5 Indian movies that Ghanaians are crazy about
Relationship Tips: 6 simple ways to live in harmony with a partner who has anger issues Relationship Tips 6 simple ways to live in harmony with a partner who has anger issues
Nightclubs in Ghana: These are the best 10 nightclubs in Ghana Nightclubs in Ghana These are the best 10 nightclubs in Ghana

Recommended Videos

NOTHING BEATS A LONDONER NOTHING BEATS A LONDONER
Africa Connect Kigali Africa Connect Kigali
Chinese teacher cycles from Benin to China Chinese teacher cycles from Benin to China



Top Articles

1 Beauty Tips 4 natural ways women can regrow hair on their bald headbullet
2 In Ghana Prophetess arrested for burning WASSCE candidate to deathbullet
3 Christiane Amanpour Ghanaian man tells CNN journalist that poverty...bullet
4 Investment banks in Ghana Top 5 investment banks in Ghana and why...bullet
5 Recipe for Ghana tea bread How to make Ghana tea breadbullet
6 Pulse Fashion Top 10 Ghanaian celebrity stylists for 2017bullet
7 Mutual funds in Ghana Top 5 mutual funds in Ghanabullet
8 Indian movies in Ghana Top 5 Indian movies that Ghanaians...bullet
9 Recipe for beef sauce How to prepare Ghana vegetable...bullet
10 iPhone 7 vs iPhone 8 review iPhone 7 vs iPhone 8: what...bullet

Related Articles

Video 'Crazy' college student mixes and eats cereal from a pothole
Noise Pollution How to deal with noisy churches and other activities that disturb your sleep
Word Of Caution If you want to be rich, stop listening to Pastors like, Oyedepo, Adeboye, Fatoyinbo - Popular Radio host
Betrayal Neighbours failed to send troops to save me from coup d'etat - Robert Mugabe
Video Woman thrown out of UK permanently for saying "Allah is gay"
Feminism Man calls off engagement after bride-to-be disclosed that she wouldn't cook
Shocking Obinim makes church members openly confess sexual sins
Crazy Infatuation “I drink anointing oil when I think of RMD”- Obsessed lady
Video Police deliberately crush Ferrari 458 Spider, owner threatens suit
Really? Youngman caught after disguising himself as a lady a nightclub

Top Videos

1 NOTHING BEATS A LONDONERbullet
2 Mr. Eazi: In the Morning & Leg Over (Apple Music Up Next)bullet
3 Ampesi and Kontomire The Indigenous Ghanaian Dish Like Never Seen...bullet

New Articles

Ghana police uses catapult to apprehend suspected thief
Under-resourced? Ghana Police use catapult to catch thief who hid up a tree
Rich men, marry more women and save society – Female MP
Gathoni Wamuchomba Rich men, marry more women and save society – Female MP
These are the top 10 products exported from Ghana
Top 10 exports from Ghana These are the top 10 products exported from Ghana
Dangote’s daughter and her husband on an exotic island for their honeymoon
Fatima Dangote Dangote’s daughter and her husband on an exotic island for their honeymoon