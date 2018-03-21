news

Main course

CUISINE

Ghanaian and oriental

COOKING METHOD

Boiling and frying

NUTRITION

We call this fried rice recipe, the Ghanaian vegetable fried rice because it is full of veggie goodness. Vegetables are known to be a requisite for a balanced and healthy meal.

Veggies are low in fat, cholesterol and calories. They are also rich in folic acid, vitamin A & Vitamin C. Full of dietary fibre, rich in potassium.

INGREDIENTS FOR GHANAIAN FRIED RICE

2 cups of uncooked rice/ leftover rice

1 medium sized onion (diced)

1 cup mixed bell peppers

½ cup spring onions (chopped)

½ cup garden peas

2 large Carrots

1 tbsp. minced garlic (chopped)

1 tbs. curry powder

1 cup Chicken stock *--substitute with vegan stock for a strictly vegetarian meal.

2 cups of water

1 sachet Stir-fry aroma cooking sauce/soy sauce

½ cup vegetable oil

Salt

COOKING INSTRUCTIONS FOR GHANAIAN VEGETABLE FRIED RICE

Wash your rice clean. Pour your stock into a medium size saucepan and place on high heat. Pour your rice into the stock. Add enough water to just cover the rice. Bring to a boil.

Turn heat low once it beginnings to boil. Cover with a good fitting lid and cook for 25-30mins.

Remove from fire once the rice is cook. Spread out the rice in a large pan or a tray.

If you are using leftover rice, skip the steps above and get ready to start frying

Take out a large frying pan/wok. Just in case you don’t have a large one, you can fry the rice in batches. This would mean splitting up the other ingredients too.

Pour 3 tbsp. oil into the pan. Add your minced garlic to the pan and stir for a min. Add your diced onions and stir.

Pour your chopped carrots, spring onions, bell peppers and peas. Cover and allow to cook for 5 min, whilst stirring intermediately.

Scoop your rice into the veggie mixture. Stirring as you add a little at a time. Until it is evenly mixed.

Season with a little Stir-fry Aroma Cooking Sauce and curry powder. Some salt to taste too. Mix it all together. Once again cover and allow to simmer over low heat for 5-10mins. Don’t forget to be stirring whilst at it

Your yummy delicious vegetable fried rice is ready

SERVING SIZE

4 persons

ABOUT GHANAIAN VEGETABLE FRIED RICE

Ghanaian vegetable fried rice is very nutritious. The first time I heard of it, I honestly couldn’t imagine having my rice with eggs stirred into it. But after taking a bite, I just couldn’t stop until my plate was empty.

Try this sumptuous meal yourself and have yourself a new favourite dish. Let us help you achieve this with our simple and easy recipe.